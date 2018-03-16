King Center Announces Details for 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King

MLK 50 Forward

-- Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), announces plans that The Center will lead the nation and the world in the commemoration of the 50anniversary of her father's assassination."My father demonstrated his love for this country by striving to bring about the nonviolent social change needed for America to reach its full potential as a nation committed to justice and equality for all," says Rev. Bernice King. "Today as we reflect on his life and work we are reminded that as citizens of the world we all have a part to play in creating the 'Beloved Community.' In his memory we are all called upon to rededicate ourselves to elimination of the triple evils of racism, poverty and militarism."The majority of The King Center's MLK50 Forward events are free and open to the public beginning onn Memphis, TN and endingin Atlanta, GA.Monday, April 2National Civil Rights Museum 3:30 p.m. CS· Dr. Bernice A. King and a select group of ministers and special guests will embark upon a special Delta Air Lines chartered flight to Memphis. While there, the group will take a special guided tour of the National Civil Rights Museum (Lorraine Motel).Monday, April 2Clayborn Temple 6:00 p.m. CST· Dr. Bernice A. King and special guests will dine at Clayborn Temple with a program to follow commemorating Dr. King's assassination.Tuesday, April 3Mason Temple 7:00 p.m. CST· Dr. Bernice A. King and special guests gather to remember Dr. King's last speech delivered on April 3, 1968, at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee.Wednesday, April 4King Center / Yolanda D. King Theatre for The Performing Arts10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.· The Martin Luther King, Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize is The King Center's highest award is presented for commitment to nonviolence as a way of life through which social justice, human rights and civil liberties are attained for all. The 2018 Peace Prize Award Ceremony honors lawyersand. Moderated by Rev. Bernice A. King and Atlanta's legendary news anchor Monica Pearson.Wednesday, April 4Ebenezer Baptist Church / MLK Community CenterNoon· Peace Prize LuncheonWednesday, April 4King Center / Crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 7:01 p.m. EST· Global Bell Ringing & King Family Wreath laying at the time of fsbdt Dr. King's assassination 50 yearsago.Saturday, April 7Georgia Freight Depot11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST· King Centennial Speaks: The Centennial Generation of "King Children," Miss Yolanda ReneeKing, Granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Miss Maryn Rippy, Granddaughter of A.D. King,hosts youth from all over the world who have done extraordinary work for humanity. Ages 2 -13welcomed. ABC's Hudson Yang ofto Emcee.Monday, April 9Memorial Service/ Historic Ebenezer 10:30 a.m. EST· In 1968 the world mourned the loss of a true American hero who dedicated his life to helpingothers. Fifty years later we commemorate his passing by gathering in the same sanctuary to reflecton his life as a Drum Major for Peace, Justice and Righteousness and to rededicate ourselves tomoving his Dream Forward.Monday, April 9March for Humanity 12:00 p.m. EST· Thousands will gather at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for a March for Humanity & Love forHumanity Rally. The march will start on Jackson Ave. and end at the Georgia State Capitol, LibertyPark Plaza with a Love for Humanity Rally.For more detailed information on all MLK50 Forward events please visit www.MLK50Forward.orgFollow on social media @TheKingCenter | #MLK50Forward