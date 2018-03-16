 
Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Condor Detroit Launches "Month-to-Month" Car Subscription Service in Metro Detroit

 
 
DETROIT - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Condor Detroit, a car sharing startup, aims to bring flexibility and convenience to daily drivers, offering month-to-month car subscriptions with no long-term commitment. Founded by metro-Detroit native Tarun Kajeepeta, the service features a simple, digital interface for customers to book a personal car for immediate use. While Condor Detroit fills an obvious need for shorter term visitors and travelers to the area, Kajeepeta is quick to emphasize that a subscription is a great alternative for many car lessors and owners as well.

To reserve a car, subscribers create an account online, select a vehicle package and answer some basic questions about their driving history. After selecting a delivery location, time and making a first month's payment, Condor Detroit will deliver a car directly to the customer. Customers may keep the car as long as they like and can cancel at any time with 30 days notice.

"A car subscription is the natural evolution of a car lease, removing the cumbersome shopping process and long-term commitment. Our goal is to bring the convenience and flexibility of a car subscription to all Detroiters, and offer an attractive alternative to long-term rentals for businesses and individuals," said Kajeepeta.

Vehicle offerings range from entry-level sedans and SUVs to luxury sports cars at varying price points. Subscriptions start at $529 per month (about $18 per day) and include all insurance, maintenance, fsbdt repair and registration. Packages can be customized for the driver's requirements including vehicle type and mileage.

"Car subscriptions make sense for all types of people, but until now, the option hasn't been made available to them at an affordable price. For frequent business travelers and urbanites, this is a necessary option, as they are in many cases paying over a thousand dollars per month for rental cars," Kajeepeta said.

Condor Detroit is headquartered in downtown Detroit and services the broader metropolitan area.

ABOUT CONDOR DETROIT

Condor Detroit is a month-to-month car subscription service based out of Detroit, Michigan. With a focus on flexibility, convenience and transparency, Condor is an attractive alternative to car ownership, leases and long-term rentals. Learn more at http://condordetroit.com.

Condor Detroit Customer Experience Team
***@condordetroit.com
313.462.8157
End
Source:
***@condordetroit.com
313.462.8157
Click to Share