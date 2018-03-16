News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Ontario Fury II as Western Conference Expansion Team
Founded in 2013, Ontario (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Club Jumps Into UPSL
Based in Ontario (Calif.), Ontario Fury II begins UPSL play in the Western Conference, and will host its home games at SilverLakes Sports Complex (5555 Hamner Ave., Norco, CA 92860) in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The growing number of teams from the Major Arena Soccer League making the decision to join the UPSL is exciting. We're really pleased to welcome the Ontario Fury organization and Ontario Fury II to the UPSL. Bernie Lilavois is a proven owner and has turned the Inland Empire on its head with his talented MASL club. Now he wants to test his club in the traditional, 11v11 frame, and we wish him and Ontario Fury II the best of success in the UPSL Pro/Rel Model."
Bernie Lilavois is President and General Manager of Ontario Fury. A veteran in the indoor game, Lilavois, 47, has led the Fury to two playoff appearances in five seasons in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).
Ontario Fury President and General Manager Bernie Lilavois said, "This is exciting for all of us. We're hoping to put a good product on the field with our Ontario Fury II squad, and it'll be a good test for a lot of our younger players. We couldn't be happier with the way the UPSL schedule works out with the Major Arena Soccer League schedule, and we're ready to go."
Ontario Fury was created as a professional arena soccer expansion franchise in 2013 and plays its games at Citizen's Business Bank Arena in Ontario (Calif.). The team has made the playoffs twice in five seasons.
"We've had some good success in the Major Arena Soccer League and we have more work to do there, but we thought it was time to branch out more as we develop our youth programs," Lilavois said. "Having a team in the UPSL will give our young players more options to see meaningful time on the field and maybe more opportunities down the line."
Ontario Fury II soon will announce tryout dates and its upcoming game schedule.
About Ontario Fury II
Ontario Fury II is an American Soccer club currently based in Ontario, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Ontario Fury II will begin play in the UPSL Pro Premier.
Founded in 2013, Ontario Fury II can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Bernie Lilavois
Direct: 909-457-0252
Email: info@ontariofury.com
Website: www.ontariofury.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @ontariofuryii
Instagram: fsbdt @ontariofuryii
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 150 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 140-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccer.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis@upslsoccer.com
upslcommunications@
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
