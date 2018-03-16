News By Tag
Stepinac HS Hall of Fame to Induct Former President, 3 Prominent Alumni and Family Partnership
Distinguished Inductees Will Be Recognized at April 12 Ceremony for Significant Contributions to the Success of Stepinac
The inductees will join Stepinac's Honor Roll begun in 1994 that recognizes distinguished alumni, faculty, groups or families for their significant contributions to the success of the school.
The 2018 distinguished inductees are:
Reverend Monsignor Anthony Marchitelli, former President of Stepinac, benefactor and current Pastor of St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel.
Ronald DeSoiza (Class of '76), benefactor and advisor to The Stepinac High School Foundation and partner of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, Harrison.
John Butala (Class of '82), benefactor and trustee of The Stepinac High School Foundation and assistant treasurer of Freepoint Commodities fsbdt LLC, Stamford.
Eric Ogbogu (Class of '94), benefactor, former professional football player and director of sports marketing at Under Armour, managing its relationship with the NFL.
The Hatcher Family Partnership Ltd. will be honored with the Timothy Cardinal Dolan Service Award in recognition of their generous support of the students and Stepinac.
About Archbishop Stepinac High School
The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.
Contact
Frank Pagani, Pagani PR
***@paganipr.com
