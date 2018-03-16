Stepinac HS Hall of Fame to Induct Former President, 3 Prominent Alumni and Family Partnership

Distinguished Inductees Will Be Recognized at April 12 Ceremony for Significant Contributions to the Success of Stepinac

-- The Stepinac High School Hall of Fame will induct a former President, three prominent alumni and a family partnership during a ceremony and reception, 6:30 PM, Thursday, April 12, at the boys Catholic high school, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.The 2018 distinguished inductees are:former President of Stepinac, benefactor and current Pastor of St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel.(Class of '76), benefactor and advisor to The Stepinac High School Foundation and partner of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, Harrison.(Class of '82), benefactor and trustee of The Stepinac High School Foundation and assistant treasurer of Freepoint Commodities fsbdt LLC, Stamford.(Class of '94), benefactor, former professional football player and director of sports marketing at Under Armour, managing its relationship with the NFL.will be honored with the Timothy Cardinal Dolan Service Award in recognition of their generous support of the students and Stepinac.The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.