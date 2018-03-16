 
News By Tag
* Stepinac High School
* Eric Ogbogu
* Catholic High School
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* White Plains
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Stepinac HS Hall of Fame to Induct Former President, 3 Prominent Alumni and Family Partnership

Distinguished Inductees Will Be Recognized at April 12 Ceremony for Significant Contributions to the Success of Stepinac
 
 
stepinac logo
stepinac logo
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- The Stepinac High School Hall of Fame will induct a former President, three prominent alumni and a family partnership during a ceremony and reception, 6:30 PM, Thursday, April 12, at the boys Catholic high school, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.

The inductees will join Stepinac's Honor Roll begun in 1994 that recognizes distinguished alumni, faculty, groups or families for their significant contributions to the success of the school.
The 2018 distinguished inductees are:

Reverend Monsignor Anthony Marchitelli, former President of Stepinac, benefactor and current Pastor of St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel.

Ronald DeSoiza (Class of '76), benefactor and advisor to The Stepinac High School Foundation and partner of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, Harrison.

John Butala (Class of '82), benefactor and trustee of The Stepinac High School Foundation and assistant treasurer of Freepoint Commodities fsbdt LLC, Stamford.

Eric Ogbogu (Class of '94), benefactor, former professional football player and director of sports marketing at Under Armour, managing its relationship with the NFL.

The Hatcher Family Partnership Ltd. will be honored with the Timothy Cardinal Dolan Service Award in recognition of their generous support of the students and Stepinac.

About Archbishop Stepinac High School

The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.

Contact
Frank Pagani, Pagani PR
***@paganipr.com
End
Source:Archbishop Stepinac High School
Email:***@paganipr.com Email Verified
Tags:Stepinac High School, Eric Ogbogu, Catholic High School
Industry:Education
Location:White Plains - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PaganiPR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share