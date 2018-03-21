 
Industry News





Michael Henderson To Be Interviewed On The Porsche Foxx Morning Show! Atlanta's NEW 87.7 MIX RADIO!

Legendary Producer, Singer, Songwriter and Bassist Michael Henderson to chat with legendary Atlanta jock / hostess Porsche Foxx and friends from The Porsche Foxx Morning Show at 8:30 A. M. (TOMORROW) Eastern Standard Time!
 
 
Michael Henderson on the Porsche Foxx Morning Show! TOMORROW at 8:30AM
Michael Henderson on the Porsche Foxx Morning Show! TOMORROW at 8:30AM
ATLANTA - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- JUST IN! Get cozy with (2) two Legends!! On air radio personality, The Queen of Morning Radio in The ATL, Porsche Foxx!!  2018's recipient of the prestigious "LEGENDARY AWARD" and award winning, multi-million selling artist/producer/singer/songwriter and bassist... Michael Henderson!

Have you done your homework?? :-)  Michael Henderson and BAND is playing "LIVE" at The City Winery, Atlanta Tomorrow Night! The Address is:

650 North Ave Suite NE 101 & 201

Atlanta, GA 30308

At press time, there were but a FEW seats left for what promises to be ANOTHER SOLD OUT MICHAEL HENDERSON CONCERT fsbdt EVENT in celebration of more than 50 years in music and a tribute to friend and former label mate, the late great Phyllis Hyman!!  Hot Event INDEED!!

These two should have a lot to talk about!!  So, during this very HOT hour, whether you're on your way to work, just put the kids on the school bus, will be home... whatever!!  CALL IN!  Ask the questions you've always wanted to ask, tastefully of course, :-) at: 888.824.0877!!  OR TUNE IN and LISTEN LIVE to the conversation at: http://www.oldschool877.com/porsche-foxx

Can you guess which of the many Michael Henderson song's the maestro and "HARD-HITTIN" SLAMMIN A__ __ Band will open with this Friday Night???

#ThePorscheFoxxMorningShow #mix877 #atl #Radio #Mix877ATL  #morningshow #PorscheFoxx  #atl #atlanta #atlantaradio #MichaelHenderson

Michael Henderson
Email:***@gmail.com
Music, Multimedia, Event
Entertainment
Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2018
