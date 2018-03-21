News By Tag
Solenis International Completes Full Acquisition of Topchim NV
CDI Global an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Topchim NV ("Topchim") to Solenis International, L.P. ("Solenis").
"Clients value CDI Global's unique offering of in-depth chemicals industry expertise combined with local country-based transaction advisory teams, operating efficiently in a cross-border model. CDI has extensive experience in specialty coatings and has completed a number of buy-side and sell-side mandates in this sector," added Marc De Clerck.
About Topchim
Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Topchim is a leading ecological coating company for the paper, cardboard, and packaging converting industries in Europe. The research efforts of our science department have been translated amongst other things into the production of waterborne dispersions of biopolymer pigments on an industrial scale. TopChim is committed to continuing its search for solutions for optimal paper and board coating production that are both environmentally friendly and economically attractive. We are focused on the success we can bring to our customers' operations through innovation. For additional information about Topchim, please visit www.topchim.be .
About Solenis
Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals for water intensive industries, including the pulp, paper, oil and gas, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power and municipal markets. The company's product portfolio includes a broad array of process, functional and water treatment chemistries as well as state-of-the-
About CDI Global
CDI Global is an international M&A Advisory and Corporate Finance firm, offering middle market companies and large corporate acquirers strategic advice in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, joint ventures, buy-side and sell-side transactions. Additional advisory services include privatization, restructuring, target analysis, valuation, and deal structuring services. Founded in 1973 and having completed over 2000 transactions world-wide, CDI Global maintains 35 offices in the major financial centers in 25 countries globally.
Contact
Marc De Clerck
***@cdiglobal.com
