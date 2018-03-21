 
March 2018





Solenis International Completes Full Acquisition of Topchim NV

CDI Global an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Topchim NV ("Topchim") to Solenis International, L.P. ("Solenis").
 
 
ANTWERP, Belgium - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Topchim was advised throughout the process by Marc De Clerck, Managing Partner of CDI Global's office in Antwerp, Belgium. "CDI first approached us several years ago when their Global Chemicals Team was working on a buy-side search for a top-tier chemicals client", said Eric Jӧnsson, Managing Director Topchim.  "Marc was part of that team and has kept in touch with us ever since. He quickly understood our needs and his advice has been invaluable in finding the right strategic pathway and partner for Topchim."

"Clients value CDI Global's unique offering of in-depth chemicals industry expertise combined with local country-based transaction advisory teams, operating efficiently in a cross-border model. CDI has extensive experience in specialty coatings and has completed a number of buy-side and sell-side mandates in this sector," added Marc De Clerck.

About Topchim

Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Topchim is a leading ecological coating company for the paper, cardboard, and packaging converting industries in Europe.  The research efforts of our science department have been translated amongst other things into the production of waterborne dispersions of biopolymer pigments on an industrial scale.  TopChim is committed to continuing its search for solutions for optimal paper and board coating production that are both environmentally friendly and economically attractive. We are focused on the success we can bring to our customers' operations through innovation.  For additional information about Topchim, please visit www.topchim.be .

About Solenis

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals for water intensive industries, including the pulp, paper, oil and gas, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power and municipal markets. The company's product portfolio includes a broad array of process, functional and water treatment chemistries as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers fsbdt to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets and minimize environmental impact. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 34 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of approximately 3,700 professionals in 118 countries across five continents. For additional information about Solenis, please visit www.solenis.com.

About CDI Global

CDI Global is an international M&A Advisory and Corporate Finance firm, offering middle market companies and large corporate acquirers strategic advice in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, joint ventures, buy-side and sell-side transactions.  Additional advisory services include privatization, restructuring, target analysis, valuation, and deal structuring services. Founded in 1973 and having completed over 2000 transactions world-wide, CDI Global maintains 35 offices in the major financial centers in 25 countries globally.

Contact
Marc De Clerck
***@cdiglobal.com
End
Source:Solenis International
Email:***@cdiglobal.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2018
