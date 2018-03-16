News By Tag
Palo Alto Opens Four-Week Camp for Children with Dyslexia
PRIDE Learning Center is hosting a four-week intervention summer dyslexia camp in Palo Alto July 9, 2018 - August 3, 2018 for children ages 5-12 who have challenges with dyslexia.
"I truly believe that our dyslexia summer camp is one of the best investments that a parent can give their child," shared Karina Richland, Director of the PRIDE Learning Center. "The improvement that our kids make during these 4-week camps are incredible, most students progress one to two grade levels in their reading skills," states Richland. "We are really excited to partner with Palo Alto this summer and provide the services that this community has been needing for such a long time."
The summer camp will be held at the Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. The address is 26790 Arastradero Road, Los Altos Hills, California 94022.
About PRIDE Learning Center
PRIDE Learning Center started out in 2005 as a single learning center in Palos Verdes, California. Today PRIDE has developed into a leading provider of curriculum and instructional services for the special education market. The PRIDE Reading Program curriculum is used globally in both private fsbdt and public school settings to help educators throughout the world improve student outcomes.
The PRIDE Reading Program is an Orton-Gillingham, multisensory based reading, writing and comprehension program that is structured, systematic, cumulative and repetitive. While the program works with all children, it is especially successful for those previously diagnosed with dyslexia, auditory and visual processing difficulties, speech deficits, and other learning differences.
PRIDE is a community of educators that are dedicated to creating a supportive, nurturing, caring, and motivational environment where every child is given an opportunity to succeed.
Contact: Karina Richland, Owner, 866-774-3342 or visit the website at https://pridelearningcenter.com or email the company at info@pridelearningcenter.com
Media Contact
PRIDE Learning Center
***@pridelearningcenter.com
866-774-3342
