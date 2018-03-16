News By Tag
Cooking with Love: Norman Love Confections unveils spring and summer cooking classes for 2018
"Cooking with Love" features 12 distinct, one-night courses suitable for individuals and groups of friends looking for an interactive, social experience. Love and his talented team will share some of their baking and cooking techniques with participants, who each will have an opportunity to create desserts to take home.
Participants in Norman Love's chocolate classes will make mouthwatering chocolate Easter eggs, truffles, candies and other items. Pastry classes including the making of cookies, cupcakes, cake pops, desserts, cakes and three types of succulent Thanksgiving pies.
"Our culinary team enjoys the cooking classes as much as our students, so we're looking forward sharing some recipes, cooking techniques and decorating styles to take your sweet treats and desserts to the next level," said Norman Love, founder and owner of Norman Love Confections.
Classes begin March 23 and run through September, and cost $95 per person, plus tax. Each class begins with a reception from 6:15 - 6:45 p.m. at the Fort Myers Chocolate & Dessert Salon, 11380 Lindbergh Blvd. in Fort Myers. Participants then move toward the Norman Love Pastry Shop for the class, which runs from 6:45-9:30 p.m. The Chocolate and Wine Tasting class will be held at the corporate office.
Class sizes are limited, so early reservations are encouraged. For more information or to make reservations, please call Norman Love Confections at 866-515-2121 or visit NormanLoveConfections.com (https://www.normanloveconfections.com/
About Norman Love Confections
Founded in 2001 by Norman and Mary Love, Norman Love Confections creates and distributes handcrafted artisanal chocolates from its corporate headquarters at 11380 Lindbergh Blvd. in Fort Myers, Florida. The award-winning fsbdt Fort Myers-based chocolatier has been lauded more than a dozen times by a leading consumer ratings magazine, including recognition six times for producing the best ultra-premium chocolates in the nation. Forbes.com included Norman Love Confections BLACK line on its list of the nation's top 10 truffles; The Huffington Post listed it among the six best U.S. destinations in its Chocolate Lover's Travel Guide; and USA Today named Love as one of its top 10 entrepreneurs for 2014. Love has recently been named as the inaugural inductee of Dessert Professional Magazine's Chocolatier Hall of Fame, partnered with local chefs to present a six-course meal at the James Beard House in New York and Norman Love Confections was ranked among the top 10 shops in the world for chocolate lovers by U.K. media outlet Daily Telegraph.
Norman Love Confections has four Chocolate Salons in Southwest Florida, and chocolates, gift baskets, sipping chocolate and Love's book, "Artistry in Chocolate, A Story of Love," also can be ordered online at www.normanloveconfections.com. In addition, Norman Love Confections chocolates and desserts are offered on 18 Princess Cruises' ships through the "Chocolate Journeys" partnership and at independent retail locations throughout the U.S. For more information visit www.normanloveconfections.com or call 239-561-7215.
