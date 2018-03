Caucasus University Appoints Ten Professors of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University

Caucasus University Approves Nominations of Dean Robert Goodwin III for Appointment of Ten Professors of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University

-- The Office of the President of Caucasus University has announced today that Caucasus University has appointed ten professors of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University.Based on the nominations of Professor Robert Goodwin III, Dean of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University, and the approval of Professor Kakha Shengelia, President of Caucasus University, the following professionals have been appointed as indicated, based on their professional experience, qualifications and applicable laws:1. Professor of Diplomacy and Director of Diplomacy Programs: His Excellency Ambassador Vasil Sikharulidze, MD, DFNWC2. Professor of Diplomacy: His Excellency Ambassador Batu Kutelia, PhD, DFNWC3. Professor of Diplomacy: His Excellency Ambassador George Cassar, LLD, DFNWC4. Professor of Medical Ethics: Professor Ines Gockel, MD, DFNWC5. Professor of Ethical Leadership and Director of Ethical Leadership Programs: Professor Murray J. Bryant, PhD, DFNWC6. Professor of Ethical Leadership and Director of Executive Education Programs: Professor James Judson Gillespie, PhD, JD, DFNWC7. Professor of Ethical Leadership: General Denis Mercier, GOFLH, DFNWC8. Professor of Ethical Leadership: Lieutenant General Mario Marioli, KLH, DFNWC9. Professor of Public Affairs: Professor Peter James Murphy, DFNWC10. Professor of Education and Chief of Staff to the Dean: fsbdt Professor Paul Ernest Henry, SFNWC"The establishment of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University and appointment of its professors mark an exciting chapter in the history and further development of Caucasus University,"said Professor Kakha Shengelia, PhD, President of Caucasus University. "The rigorous postgraduate and executive education programs of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University are relevant to providing our students with the professional skills that are in high demand globally.""Our distinguished professors represent seven different countries and collectively possess more than 500 years of senior-level executive leadership experience from multiple professional disciplines,"said Professor Robert Goodwin III, Dean of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University. "Their seasoned professional experience as proven leaders will serve them and our global students very well in our executive programs in diplomacy, ethical leadership and cybersecurity. I look forward to advancing our mission of educating, developing and mentoring our students with the active participation and support of our newest professors."Weblink: http://www.cu.edu.ge Weblink: http://www.newwestminstercollege.caTelephone: +995 322 37 7777