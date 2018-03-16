News By Tag
Caucasus University Appoints Ten Professors of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University
Caucasus University Approves Nominations of Dean Robert Goodwin III for Appointment of Ten Professors of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University
Based on the nominations of Professor Robert Goodwin III, Dean of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University, and the approval of Professor Kakha Shengelia, President of Caucasus University, the following professionals have been appointed as indicated, based on their professional experience, qualifications and applicable laws:
1. Professor of Diplomacy and Director of Diplomacy Programs: His Excellency Ambassador Vasil Sikharulidze, MD, DFNWC
2. Professor of Diplomacy: His Excellency Ambassador Batu Kutelia, PhD, DFNWC
3. Professor of Diplomacy: His Excellency Ambassador George Cassar, LLD, DFNWC
4. Professor of Medical Ethics: Professor Ines Gockel, MD, DFNWC
5. Professor of Ethical Leadership and Director of Ethical Leadership Programs: Professor Murray J. Bryant, PhD, DFNWC
6. Professor of Ethical Leadership and Director of Executive Education Programs: Professor James Judson Gillespie, PhD, JD, DFNWC
7. Professor of Ethical Leadership: General Denis Mercier, GOFLH, DFNWC
8. Professor of Ethical Leadership: Lieutenant General Mario Marioli, KLH, DFNWC
9. Professor of Public Affairs: Professor Peter James Murphy, DFNWC
10. Professor of Education and Chief of Staff to the Dean: fsbdt Professor Paul Ernest Henry, SFNWC
"The establishment of the New Westminster College of Caucasus University and appointment of its professors mark an exciting chapter in the history and further development of Caucasus University,"
"Our distinguished professors represent seven different countries and collectively possess more than 500 years of senior-level executive leadership experience from multiple professional disciplines,"
Weblink: http://www.cu.edu.ge
Weblink: http://www.newwestminstercollege.ca
Telephone: +995 322 37 7777
Contact
Professor Kakha Shengelia, PhD
President, Caucasus University
***@cu.edu.ge
