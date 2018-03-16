News By Tag
The Ogden Family Foundation Announces Sponsors For Annual Celebrity Bowling Event at Red Rock Casino
They join KSNV, Ch. 3 and CBS Radio as sponsors for the event that will take place on Saturday, April 22 at Red Rock VIP Bowling Suites from Noon – 4 pm inside of the Red Rock Hotel & Casino, located at 11011 West Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89135. The star-studded event benefits the Las Vegas non-profit organization co-founded by Jonathan and his wife Kema Ogden, supporting children and families across Southern Nevada.
"We are grateful for the support from all of our sponsors and community partners for this event," said Kema Ogden, a graduate of Las Vegas' Chaparral High School and UNLV. "Their generosity allows us to do more for the community through the work of The Ogden Family Foundation."
Sponsorship packages are still available. Invited celebrity guests include former Nevada Governor Bob Miller, ex NFL players Steven Jackson and Napoleon McCallum, as well as entertainers George Lopez and Al B Sure. For more information about sponsorship or to view a full list of invited guests, visit www.ogdencelebritybowl.com.
The two-tier bowling experience offers Amateur-Only Team entries and Celebrity-Amateur Team entries and will play host to top celebrities and athletes, all of whom will pair up with their respective Celeb-Am bowling teams and participate in a Celebrity Bowl- Off.
The Ogden Bowl will additionally host sponsors and guests to attend, view and enjoy the celebrity bowling experience in support of The Ogden Family Foundation.
"This is one of our many events that we put on throughout the year that I always look forward to. Supporting disadvantaged schools, families and children in our community is a key mission of the Ogden Family Foundation,"
Tickets are available through The Ogden Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.OgdenCelebrityBowl.com or www.theogdenfoundation.org.
About Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden is one of The NFL's greatest players of all time, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on February 2, 2013. The former All-American UCLA graduate was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft as the 4th pick.
Ogden was the Ravens' 1st draft choice ever and concluded his career with a 2000 Super Bowl Championship, 11x Pro-Bowl Selection and 9x All-Pro Selection, and more regular season starts (176) than any other player in franchise history. Jonathan's passion has now turned from football to supporting the Las Vegas community in a positive and fun way.
About The Ogden Family Foundation
The Ogden Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fsbdt in Las Vegas, founded by Jonathan & Kema Ogden. Jonathan and Kema work hands on with families and children, combining their efforts with other organizations such as St. Jude's Ranch, Boys Town, Safe Nest, Hope Link, and Your Choice Behavioral, as well as previously adopting two local Las Vegas Title 1 Schools, West Prep Academy and Jim Thorpe Elementary, and currently adopting Robert Taylor Elementary School for the past seven years.
The Ogden Family Foundation provides programs which include literacy and comprehension, health and nutrition awareness, life and social skills, anti-bullying and enrichment activities and providing medical services. The proceeds from The Ogden Bowl will support CAAMP Ogden, CAAMP Kids Care Club, and F.I.T. (For a Fighting Chance) programs, as well as other events, like their Adopt a Family event. The Ogden Family Foundation encourages students to become active participants in society, learn civic responsibility, and develop meaningful leadership and workplace skills, while understanding the importance of health and fitness. For more information, visit www.theogdenfoundation.org.
Contact
Reggie Burton
***@reggieburton.com
