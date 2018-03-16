 
Industry News





Realtor Ruth Laurent Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office
 
 
VENICE, Fla. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Realtor Ruth Laurent has joined the Venice office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. She specializes in general residential sales, new homes, and relocations.

         Prior to her career in real estate, Laurent had a 25-year career in supply chain management in the automotive industry. She is a skilled problem solver and effective negotiator, and is extremely focused on customer service.

         "RE/MAX Platinum Realty has an exceptional reputation in the local area," Laurent said. "I felt RE/MAX offered the best opportunity for success, given the brand awareness, global presence, and the success rate of its agents, brokers and real estate professionals."

         A native of Amesbury, Massachusetts, Laurent moved to Florida in 2005. She has a certificate in Supply Chain Management from Northeastern University in Boston, and completed the Executive Supply Chain Management Development Program at the University of Florida at Gainesville.

         She is active in the Sarasota Chapter of One Billion Rising, an organization which promotes prevention of violence again women and children, serving as a committee member since 2014.

The Venice office fsbdt is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Laurent can be reached at (978) 314-6104 or ruthlaurent@remax.net..

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Source:RE/MAX Platinum Realty
