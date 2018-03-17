Tennessee Author Republishes Historical Fiction Novel

The Shadow Dogs

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release ofby Tennessee author, Peggy McLain.Peggy McLain, a thirteenth generation daughter of the South, grew up among storytellers. McLain retired from the State of TN after working 30 plus years for Tennessee's Employment Security Division. Having always had a passion for writing, she startedas a way to help take her mind off of her battle with breast cancer. Now cancer free, McLain resides in rural Tennessee with her husband and six dogs.Originally published in 2014 with Tate Publishing,is set in Colonial frontier times. Join John in a tangled web of lies and deceit, as he fights to survive while seeking his destiny. As John's adventure unfolds, he struggles with his own inner demons, fights in the Battle of King's Mountain, and discovers his connection to the mystical Shadow Dogs."For an enthralling glimpse into history, follow Johnny and Yellow Dog through the loss of father and friend, during a period of time when survival was the ultimate goal for all who were fsbdt living. Peggy McLain spins an exciting tale that keeps all readers interested to the end of the story and then beyond as they wonder about what comes next." – Linda Hudson Hoagland, Author,can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. Follow author, Peggy McLain, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/theshadowdogs.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.com