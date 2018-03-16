 
News By Tag
* UPSL
* MLS
* Usl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

United Premier Soccer League Announces America SC as New Florida Conference Expansion Team

Orlando (Fla.)-Based Pro Development Club Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
 
 
America_SC
America_SC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* UPSL
* MLS
* Usl

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce America Soccer Club as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.

Based in Orlando (Fla.), America SC begins UPSL play in the Florida Conference Central Division, and will host its home games at multiple facilities while the club finishes construction on its new home in Windermere (Fla.), all in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Central Florida is a growing Pro Development market that is excited about the United Premier Soccer League. We're pleased to welcome America Soccer Club. Owner Patrick Azor has a plan to go with his terrific vision for the game, and his clubs are going to be a force in Florida soccer for years to come. We wish Patrick and America SC the best of success as they get set to kick off in the UPSL."

Patrick Azor, 50, is Owner and Chief Operating Offer of America Soccer Club. The owner of a property management and maintenance company servicing approximately 120 combined locations in Central Florida, Azor has lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years.

America SC Owner Patrick Azor said, "We started by looking into other leagues and then I came across the UPSL, and whoever has been putting this league together – I read everything about it – and it's much closer to the players and the academies of real soccer. The UPSL is for the people. The rules aren't too demanding and it's just perfect. I love everything about the UPSL and the UPSL Promotion/Relegation Model, so that's why we chose to join."

Born in Lebanon but raised in both Lebanon and Brazil, Azor has long sought to bring 'Jogo Bonito' to Florida. He opened America Soccer Club Academy in 2017 and hired three Brazilian coaches to lead the way. He also is financing the construction of soccer facilities in Windermere (Fla.) and Jacksonville (Fla.), including a stadium that will seat 1,500 spectators.

"By the end of 2018 we'll have our training center in Windermere finished and then in Jacksonville, too, that all UPSL teams will be free to play on. I will not charge UPSL teams rent," Azor said. "Two facilities, both 10 acres, but the Jacksonville facility will have enough seating for 1,500 people. It's a little bigger."

Sergio Baresi, 43, is the Academy Head Coach. Marcos Borges, 44, is the team's Manager and Head Coach. Moises Junior, 42, is the team's Assistant Manager and Assistant Head Coach. Lorena Mazzali serves as Club Administrator.

The club also has signed four Brazilian professional players ahead of the UPSL Florida Conference Central Division's first full season.

America SC soon will announce its upcoming game schedule.

About America SC

America Soccer Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Orlando, Fla., and a new member fsbdt of the United Premier Soccer League. America SC will begin play in the UPSL Pro Premier.

Founded in 2017, America SC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Patrick Azor
Direct: 904-364-8874
Email: p.azor@americasoccerclub.net
Website: www.americasoccerclub.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ascamericasoccerclub
Instagram: @americasoccerclub

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 150 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 140-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccer.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis@upslsoccer.com
upslcommunications@gmail.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:UPSL, MLS, Usl
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share