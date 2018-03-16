 
Capital Farm Credit Continues Sponsorship of Houston Safari Club

 
 
HOUSTON - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Houston Safari Club (HSC) is pleased to announce Capital Farm Credit is continuing their support of education, conservation and hunters' rights through the continuation of sponsorship of Houston Safari Club.

With the support of Capital Farm Credit, HSC will be able to expand its outreach via research, education, youth shooting sports, youth and veterans field activities, domestic and international conservation grants and more.

"Capital Farm Credit is proud to partner with the Houston Safari Club on the great work they do in education and the promotion of responsible land stewardship," said Ben Novosad, CEO of Capital Farm Credit. "The foundation of responsible land stewardship is natural resource conservation and management. HSC is a leader in this area and we're pleased to support them in their efforts."

HSC Executive fsbdt Director Joe Betar states, "We are so honored to be continuing our longstanding partnership with Capital Farm Credit. Their commitment to the future of our mission principles truly demonstrates Capital Farm Credit's dedicated stewardship of our natural resources and the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation."

About Capital Farm Credit

Capital Farm Credit has provided financing to Texas farmers, ranchers, rural property owners and agribusinesses for more than 100 years. Headquartered in Bryan, CFC has offices serving most of Texas. For more information about its patronage dividend program, financial services and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com (http://www.capitalfarmcredit.com/).

About Houston Safari Club

Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters' rights. In addition, HSC proudly provides one of the largest scholarship programs of its kind, through its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, the American Conservation and Education Society (ACES). HSC and ACES are independent organizations and are not chapters of, or affiliated with any other organization. Visit our website at houstonsafariclub.org (http://www.houstonsafariclub.org/), or call 713.623.8844 for more information.
