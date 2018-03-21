 
Ms./Mrs. Corporate America Hosts its 11th Competition in Orlando, FL

Where Business & Beauty take Center Stage Highlighting Dynamic Women
 
 
Ms./Mrs. Corporate America 2018
Ms./Mrs. Corporate America 2018
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- For 10 years, there hasn't been a competition like this one and in its 11th year, the Ms./Mrs. Corporate America Competition will still deliver the top platform for women in business. This is not your average competition and is definitely one to keep watching, as the years go on. Founded by Anissa King, the Ms./Mrs. Corporate America Competition (MCA), looks forward to celebrating its 11 year Anniversary on April 7, 2018, as MCA will spotlight professional women across America.

The highly anticipated Ms./Mrs. Corporate America Competition will feature prominent judges, live entertainment, industry executives, business moguls, and a host of VIP's. The competition will be a three-day event, culminating with the public competition on the evening of Saturday, April 7, 2018, 7:30PM, at the Omni Resort at Championsgate in Orlando, FL. The MCA Competition weekend will feature highly informative and entertaining workshops, professional photo shoots, lavish dinners and other exciting events. In addition, contestants will have the opportunity to socialize and network with many of Central Florida's businesses, corporate and entertainment VIP's.

In producing the MCA Competition, the MCA Organization continues to mix business and beauty, and provide a platform for women to promote themselves, enhance self-confidence, strengthen leadership skills, accomplish personal and professional goals and establish friendships with other professional women. Not only does the MCA Organization represent the professionalism of women across America, it represents a woman's strength, courage, confidence, dedication and commitment to their family, career and community.

It has been said that once a woman enters and participates in the well-coordinated MCA Competition, her life is enhanced for the greater good. The level of bonding and respect that is cultivated fsbdt with each contestant is amazing. "It's not cliché at all to note that every woman that is involved with the competition is beautiful inside and out,"says Ms. King but also adds that, "But as these women are beautiful inside and out, what I love most about this competition is that it showcases the career side of these women and how they are balancing so much in their lives". Nurturing the self-esteem, knowledge and social unity of all contestants is just one of the key factors found within the MCA Competition structure.

The MCA Competition will bring together hundreds of the brightest business professionals, community leaders and government officials for a night of fun, designed to both raise funds for the Ms./Mrs. Corporate America Competition's 2018 charity of choice – Dress for Success Greater Orlando, and heighten awareness of issues facing today's modern corporate women. The competition represents the future of corporate beauty. The contestants hail from various companies, nationalities and walks of professional life.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.mscorporateamerica.com. On Social Media, please visit the MCA Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/mcacompetition and for vendor or sponsorship inquiries, e-mail info@mscorporateamerica.com. If you're a media outlet or member of the press and interested in covering the MCA Competition or interviewing the Founder, Anissa King, please e-mail candice@candicenicolepr.com.

Candice Nicole
candice@candicenicolepr.com
Source:Candice Nicole Public Relations
Email:***@candicenicolepr.com Email Verified
Click to Share