 
News By Tag
* Daniel Gale
* Residential
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cold Spring Harbor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Top Producing Agent Rita Bender and Team

 
 
Rita Bender
Rita Bender
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Daniel Gale
* Residential
* Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Cold Spring Harbor - New York - US

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation'sleading realtors, recently welcomed veteran associate real estate broker Rita Bender and her team of agents to its Huntington office.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty CEO Deirdre O'Connell made the announcement.

         "We are very pleased to have Rita and her team join Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty," said Ms. O'Connell.  "Rita has earned a wonderful reputation in Huntington over the course of her 34 years in the industry by holding herself to the same high standards of professionalism and integrity that we abide by every day."

In addition to her accomplishments as a top producing agent—Rita was recognized as one of the top agents in the U.S. with Coldwell Banker and was the recipient of both a Distinguished Service Award and Community Service Award by the Long Island Board of Realtors-- Rita has dedicated herself to community service on Long Island. A Dix Hills resident since 1968, Rita serves on the Board of Directors of the Huntington Arts Council, was honored by the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, and is a certified member of The National Trust for Historic Preservation.   As a member of Habitat for Humanity in partnership with students from the Elwood School District, Rita oversaw a project that raised $60,000 to help build a home for a Huntington Station family in need.

Laurell Frein, sales manager for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Huntington office, recruited Rita to join the organization.  "Rita has a vast knowledge of the Huntington area both as a longtime resident and a community volunteer.  She knows what makes people want to live here, and has successfully marketed countless homes over the years.  Our unmatched marketing programs and sales support will help make Rita and her team even fsbdt more successful.  We all welcome them to our office. "

Joining Rita at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty are her team members, Karen Richardson, Jenette Dreitlein and Deanna Chassen.

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country. Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.3 billion dollar organization with 900 sales associates in 27 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty®affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.​

Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
End
Source:Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Email:***@epoch5.com Email Verified
Tags:Daniel Gale, Residential, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Cold Spring Harbor - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Epoch 5 Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share