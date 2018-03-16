News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Top Producing Agent Rita Bender and Team
"We are very pleased to have Rita and her team join Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty," said Ms. O'Connell. "Rita has earned a wonderful reputation in Huntington over the course of her 34 years in the industry by holding herself to the same high standards of professionalism and integrity that we abide by every day."
In addition to her accomplishments as a top producing agent—Rita was recognized as one of the top agents in the U.S. with Coldwell Banker and was the recipient of both a Distinguished Service Award and Community Service Award by the Long Island Board of Realtors-- Rita has dedicated herself to community service on Long Island. A Dix Hills resident since 1968, Rita serves on the Board of Directors of the Huntington Arts Council, was honored by the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, and is a certified member of The National Trust for Historic Preservation. As a member of Habitat for Humanity in partnership with students from the Elwood School District, Rita oversaw a project that raised $60,000 to help build a home for a Huntington Station family in need.
Laurell Frein, sales manager for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Huntington office, recruited Rita to join the organization. "Rita has a vast knowledge of the Huntington area both as a longtime resident and a community volunteer. She knows what makes people want to live here, and has successfully marketed countless homes over the years. Our unmatched marketing programs and sales support will help make Rita and her team even fsbdt more successful. We all welcome them to our office. "
Joining Rita at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty are her team members, Karen Richardson, Jenette Dreitlein and Deanna Chassen.
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse