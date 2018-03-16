News By Tag
Tenon Tours expands with new Delaware headquarters
Custom tour company adds 12 jobs, new executives. This announcement is regarding a second headquarters in Delaware.
The company has been growing steadily, adding 12 new jobs in the state over the last two years. Company executives plan to add at least five more in the next year.
The Delaware headquarters also houses several new executives for the company, including Managing Director Katie Fleming, Director of Operations Ron Metz and Director of Sales Stephanie Macaluso.
The new location has allowed the company to begin working with the University of Delaware's Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management program, creating a pipeline for talented students who are passionate about the travel industry to find meaningful employment after graduation. Currently, five of the 12 positions are held by graduates of the University of Delaware.
President Bryan Lewis said the expansion was a natural extension for Tenon Tours.
"We added a second headquarters in Delaware because our employees are excited to be in the Mid-Atlantic region, and we've been able to find top talent with a passion for travel and personal service," Lewis said. "Our location in Lewes and proximity to Delaware's beaches provides a great work-life balance and allows our team to live and work in the hospitality industry."
Tenon fsbdt Tours was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating custom, memorable trips for its travelers. The company started with a specialization in tours of Ireland but has expanded to offer tours in Scotland, England, Wales, Italy and Iceland.
The company helps customers craft the perfect itinerary, leveraging deep relationships and vast knowledge to find the best options quickly and easily. Additionally, the company acts as a liaison for customers while they are traveling, and there is a 24/7 hotline for emergencies. Tenon Tours works with all kinds of travelers, from solo travelers and couples to companies, church groups and families.
Tenon Tours was named the fastest growing private travel company on the Inc. 500 in 2012 and made the Inc. 5000 in 2013 and 2014. Aside from job growth, the company has plans to roll out new initiatives, including their exclusive By-Your-Side Service(SM) and a travel app to better serve clients.
For more information about Tenon Tours, visit www.tenontours.com.
About Tenon Tours
Tenon Tours is a U.S.-based tour operator focused on creating custom itineraries and memorable trips to Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, the British Isles, Italy and Iceland. The company works with everyone from solo travelers and couples to companies, church groups and families. Tenon Tours does the hard work of trip planning for you, leveraging relationship and deep knowledge of destinations to find the perfect accommodations, transportation options, attractions and tours and more to form the perfect itinerary. Founded in 2007 near Boston, the company has since expanded with a second headquarters in Delaware. Tenon Tours was ranked as the top private travel company on the Inc. 500 in 2012 and made the Inc. 5000 in 2013 and 2014. For more information, visit www.tenontours.com.
