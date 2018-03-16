News By Tag
Cheryl Ehlers Chosen to Exhibit Her Art in a Solo Show
Award winning artist Cheryl Ehlers announced today that her abstract series "Out of Bounds" was chosen for a solo art exhibition at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library in Cardiff, CA.
Ehlers lives in Carlsbad, CA and has been an artist there for more than 30 years. Regarding this art show, Ehlers stated, "I am very pleased and gratified to be chosen by Curator Susan Hays of the Cardiff-by-the-
Ehlers started The Stardust Arts, a youth art education program for underserved students, and received recognition from the California State Assembly, and the San Diego Board of Supervisors, for her services to communities in San Diego County, CA. She has since taught over 11,600 youth. Ehlers presently curates exhibits in 3 galleries as part of the City of Encinitas Civic Arts Program, fsbdt Arts Program Assistant. She receives well over 100 applications annually for the Visual Art Selection Panel and is involved in the city public art program, events, festivals and concerts. The City promotes a wonderful opportunity for both emerging and professional artists to be part of a thriving arts community in North County. Visit her website at www.cherylehlersart.com or call 760-519-1551.
The Cardiff-by-the-
