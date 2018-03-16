 
Industry News





Cheryl Ehlers Chosen to Exhibit Her Art in a Solo Show

Award winning artist Cheryl Ehlers announced today that her abstract series "Out of Bounds" was chosen for a solo art exhibition at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library in Cardiff, CA.
 
 
Postcard 7
Postcard 7
 
CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Cheryl Ehlers who is known for her dynamic and colorful acrylic paintings will display a new abstract collection, "Out of Bounds", April 2 – June 30, 2018.

Ehlers lives in Carlsbad, CA and has been an artist there for more than 30 years. Regarding this art show, Ehlers stated, "I am very pleased and gratified to be chosen by Curator Susan Hays of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, for this solo show. It is nice to be recognized locally as an artist in such a thriving arts community in NorthCounty". Ehlers artwork is represented in permanent collections of the United Nations; Paris, FR, Hawaii, Rock n' Roll Marathon; TX, Auckland, New Zealand, and she has branded national festivals and products. In 2009,

Ehlers started The Stardust Arts, a youth art education program for underserved students, and received recognition from the California State Assembly, and the San Diego Board of Supervisors, for her services to communities in San Diego County, CA. She has since taught over 11,600 youth. Ehlers presently curates exhibits in 3 galleries as part of the City of Encinitas Civic Arts Program, fsbdt Arts Program Assistant. She receives well over 100 applications annually for the Visual Art Selection Panel and is involved in the city public art program, events, festivals and concerts. The City promotes a wonderful opportunity for both emerging and professional artists to be part of a thriving arts community in North County. Visit her website at www.cherylehlersart.com  or call 760-519-1551.

The Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library showcases local artists during the year, and is active in the community presently numerous programs for residents. The Library is located at 2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, 760-753-4027. They are open M-T, 9:30am-6:00pm, W-TH, 9:30am–8:00pm, F-SAT, 9:30am-5:00pm.

Contact
Susan Hays, Curator
***@cherylehlersart.com
760-753-4027
End
Source:Cardiff by the Sea Library
Email:***@cherylehlersart.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
