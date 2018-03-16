News By Tag
Erum Kistemaker Presents COA Board Member Certification Course to More Than Fifty Attendeesn
The course took place. at Oceanside Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla., with more than 50 people in attendance. This event provided the attendees, including newly elected or appointed board members, an option toward fulfilling the State of Florida's educational requirement.
Kistemaker and her guest speakers covered the most critical aspects of day-to-day association operations, including roles and responsibilities of board members; running an association:
Additionally, they provided an update on new hot areas concerning condominium law and conduct a brief Q&A session afterwards to address general questions and common Condo issues.
"We are pleased to utilize our expertise in educating new board members on the important pieces of condo association board membership,"
Chiumento Dwyer Hertel Grant & Kistemaker., P.L., is a full-service law firm, fsbdt serving Florida residents throughout Flagler and Volusia Counties since 1973. Its areas of practice include real estate, Condo/HOA personal injury, family law, estate planning, probate and trust administration, tax, elder law, immigration, litigation, criminal, bankruptcy and more. To reach them, you may visit them online at https://www.legalteamforlife.com or call (386) 753-3293.
Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion on specific facts or circumstances nor a solicitation of legal business. You are urged to consult an experienced lawyer concerning your particular actual situation and any specific legal questions you may have. No attorney-client relationship attaches as a result of any exchange of information.
Contact
Erum Kistemaker
***@legalteamforlife.com
