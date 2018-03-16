News By Tag
World's Best New Media to be Celebrated at DC Web Fest 6
Join us for two days of celebrating extraordinary digital content- from international and local web series, short films, VR/AR, and trailers to games, scripts, blogs, and podcasts.
Founded in 2013, The DC Web Fest serves to entertain, educate and promote the innovative forms and diverse voices across the new media landscape. From web series to apps to games to VR, we celebrate new media in its ever-changing form.
Festival events will include:
• A Fireside Chat with FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, moderated by Google's Chanelle Hardy
• Creative Control: "Panel on IP Law" followed by pro bono counseling with top lawyers
• International screenings at the Australian embassy followed by Australian hors d'oeuvres and wine
• Salad cups sponsored by Sweetgreen
• Award Ceremony and closing party at the newest MakeOffice space at Glover Park
• Awards, prizes & mentoring opportunities
• Climate Warrior Collective soft launch
The festival will take place at the fsbdt MakeOffice Location in Glover Park (2201 Wisconsin Ave Suite #200, Washington, DC 20007) , and The Australian Embassy (1601 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036),
Check out this year's list of speakers and events (http://www.dcwebfest.org/
Contact
Amy Young,
info@dcwebfest.org
***@harrisburgu.edu
