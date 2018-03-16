News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing brand-new dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, an IDE for working with PostgreSQL datab
Devart, a Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, announced the first release of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL. Using this tool,users can view all the required information of PostgreSQL database objects they are interested in. In the first version, dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL offers the following key features:
1) Code Completion enables users to save their time and enhance the code quality while writing SQL queries with the help of numerous helpful functionalities like:
• List Members
• Parameter Info
• Quick Info
• Complete Word
2) Object Explorer fsbdt with expandable objects allows users to navigate through the object tree, find any PostgreSQL objects of interest and perform the following tasks:
• Retrieve data from a table to present on a single SQL document
• Truncate a table
• Select Properties to view specific information on objects
3) Data Editor simplifies the process of editing PostgreSQL table data offering many handy capabilities:
• Editing data similar to Google Sheets and MS Excel or in the card view mode
• Managing the settings of tables, such as adjusting column width
• Setting either paginal or auto-search mode by default
• Changing colors and formats of rows and cells using a rich set of fonts and sizes
• Providing predefined data type formats so that users can select the most suitable for their needs
For more information about dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, please visit https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
Contact
Devart
***@devart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse