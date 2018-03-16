 
Generis accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Generis Knowledge Management, Inc. the solution provider of CARA, the leading user interface for Documentum, Alfresco, Oracle WebCenter and other content management systems including their own, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Mariusz Pala, Chief Technology Officer of Generis, joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"We are truly excited to be a member of the Forbes Technology Council" states James Kelleher, Generis CEO. "I firmly believe that becoming part of this influential and exclusive community will bring great benefit to Generis and further underline our position as a thought leader in the content fsbdt management space."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Generis into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Generis Knowledge Management, Inc.

Generis (http://generiscorp.com/) has been providing leading-edge software for content management systems including Documentum, SharePoint, Alfresco and Oracle WebCenter since 1997.  The company has more than 350,000 users across industries from Federal Government, through Life Sciences and Engineering to Media, Publishing and Financial.  The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL, and has its principal development centres in Europe.  Customers include 8 of the global top 10 Life Science companies, Federal and State governments, engineering and media companies.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://forbescouncils.com.
