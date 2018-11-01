 
Trendhim Scholarship for E-commerce

 
March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Do you dream of working in marketing, fashion, sales, IT, trade, or management? Trendhim would like to help you. They've created the Trendhim Scholarship, and so each year they support one or more students with the amount of €2.000.

The purpose of the Scholarship

In order to be considered, your education or project for which you're seeking funds should be related to e-commerce.

Who can apply?

Anyone of any age from any country who is studying one of the fields below is eligible to apply.

• Fashion
• Marketing
• IT
• Sales
• Organizational Design

PhD students can also apply for the Scholarship. Trendhim expects that the person(s) receiving the support subsequently offers a brief description of the results accomplished or abilities obtained with the help of the scholarship.

What should the Scholarship cover?

The Scholarship fsbdt was founded to cover costs associated with e-commerce education or projects.
Thus, it can cover travel expenses, conference fees, meals, or school attendance.

When is the deadline?

The application deadline is November 1, 2018.

How do I apply?

Trendhim expects you to submit a proposal in which you clearly explain what the funds will cover, along with a budget. Name, address, and telephone number must be included. Submit your proposal to csr@trendhim.com before November 1, 2018.

Source: http://www.trendhim.co.uk/csr/trendhim-scholarship
Trendhim
