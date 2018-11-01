News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Trendhim Scholarship for E-commerce
The purpose of the Scholarship
In order to be considered, your education or project for which you're seeking funds should be related to e-commerce.
Who can apply?
Anyone of any age from any country who is studying one of the fields below is eligible to apply.
• Fashion
• Marketing
• IT
• Sales
• Organizational Design
PhD students can also apply for the Scholarship. Trendhim expects that the person(s) receiving the support subsequently offers a brief description of the results accomplished or abilities obtained with the help of the scholarship.
What should the Scholarship cover?
The Scholarship fsbdt was founded to cover costs associated with e-commerce education or projects.
Thus, it can cover travel expenses, conference fees, meals, or school attendance.
When is the deadline?
The application deadline is November 1, 2018.
How do I apply?
Trendhim expects you to submit a proposal in which you clearly explain what the funds will cover, along with a budget. Name, address, and telephone number must be included. Submit your proposal to csr@trendhim.com before November 1, 2018.
Source: http://www.trendhim.co.uk/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse