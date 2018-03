Trendhim Scholarship for E-commerce

End

-- Do you dream of working in marketing, fashion, sales, IT, trade, or management? Trendhim would like to help you. They've created the Trendhim Scholarship, and so each year they support one or more students with the amount of €2.000.In order to be considered, your education or project for which you're seeking funds should be related to e-commerce.Anyone of any age from any country who is studying one of the fields below is eligible to apply.• Fashion• Marketing• IT• Sales• Organizational DesignPhD students can also apply for the Scholarship. Trendhim expects that the person(s) receiving the support subsequently offers a brief description of the results accomplished or abilities obtained with the help of the scholarship.The Scholarship fsbdt was founded to cover costs associated with e-commerce education or projects.Thus, it can cover travel expenses, conference fees, meals, or school attendance.The application deadline is November 1, 2018.Trendhim expects you to submit a proposal in which you clearly explain what the funds will cover, along with a budget. Name, address, and telephone number must be included. Submit your proposal to csr@trendhim.com before November 1, 2018.Source: http://www.trendhim.co.uk/ csr/trendhim- scholarship