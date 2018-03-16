 
Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

BSEpic blogs, grabbed the 13th place in the Top 40 Indian Photography Blogs by FEEDSPOT

BSEpic has proudly announced that we grabbed the 13th Badge winner place in the Top 40 Indian Photography Blogs by FEEDSPOT, the top free online content reader. The true recognition made for our true hard work.
 
 
BSEpic Blog - As The 13th Badge Winner
BSEpic Blog - As The 13th Badge Winner
 
BANGALORE, India - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- About BSEpic blogs:
blogs are the resource for photographers and to the people who got interested in the photography.  Our blog topics include photography types, how to shoot, best photography locations and several informations relevant to photography. These blogs are created to provide complete and updated information about photography to the people who want to make photography as their career.

On 8th March 2018, Feedspot has announced the winner list of top 40 Indian Photography for the week 10. This list has been filtered from the thousands of top Indian Photography blogs from their index utilizing their search and social metrics. Once in a week, FEEDSPOT will update this list with the trending blogs. Feedspot enables the people to discover what is going trendy. The team includes 4 top people: Vineet Agarwal (Founder, Engineering); Anuj Agarwal (Founder, Product); Scott Cook (Biz Dev); and Scott Granados (Networking). They form the strong team with complete knowledge in content reading.

Features of Feedspot:

1. We can add our favourite Blogs, News websites, RSS Feeds, YouTube Channels and Social sites accounts to our Feedspot account and read new updates from one place.

2. Using a content reader helps us to keep up with our top information sources - content comes straight to us, fsbdt saving our time to go and check every site on our own.

3. Feedspot also keeps track of which items we have read, so we only see the unread items when we come back, even when we login to different devices.

Feedspot chooses the bloggers winning list based on the 4 categories mentioned below:

1. Google reputation and Google search ranking
2. Influence and popularity on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites
3. Quality and consistency of posts.
4. Feedspot's editorial team and expert review

Our sincere thanks to FEEDSPOT for choosing us as the 13th Badge winner among 40 top blogs. We consider this is as our powerful beginning and strive to achieve more badges from FEEDSPOT. The honourable Badge will boost us to release more blogs regarding photography. Now the true challenge has been given to us to prove ourselves as the best. Now we proudly add your Badge to our official site. https://www.bsepic.com/blogs/

