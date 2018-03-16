News By Tag
Elisiontec Announced to Offer VICIDial Expert Services To Global Clients
Elisiontec announced to offer VICIDial customization and custom development services. The company has a team of VICIDial experts who can provide any type of simple to complex development and customization services for this open source contact center.
Below is the list of services offered by the company to the VICIDial users all across the globe:
· Installation and setup
· VICIDial custom modules
· VICIDial development
· VICIDial customization
· Custom module development and integration
· VICIDial call center solution support and maintenance
· Module or application integration
According to the shared details, the company already has developed a wide range of VICIDial custom modules, which can be integrated into this open source contact center solution. Below is the list of ready to use VICIDial modules:
· Sticky agent
· SMS
· Fax
· Disposition Bucket
· Soundboard Avatar
· Graphical Reports
· Customized Dashboard
· Billing solution
· And more
The company has a team of VICIDial experts who has developed these advanced VICIDial modules which can be added into this open source call center software. These modules will strengthen its efficiency and will help in getting all benefits of a complete advanced contact center solution.
"We have been in this telecommunication and VoIP industry for more than a decade. We have helped many small to large scaled call centers, customer care centers and businesses with our custom contact center solution. During our journey, we came across some companies that had a limited budget and they wanted to use advanced modules to empower their agents. To help them, we have developed many advanced modules of VICIDial, call center software. These modules can be easily integrated in the VICIDial solution to customize it with better and advanced features. This can be cost effective and useful for startups and fsbdt call centers with limited budget.", shared spokesperson of the company.
Along with these modules for VICIDial, open source call center software, the company also provides different services such as VICIDial vTiger integration so the agents can access all features of the vTiger CRM solution within VICIDial, call center software. They don't need to switch back and forth to utilize different features of the vTiger CRM and VICIDial Call center solution. The company also offers VICIDial integration with all different CRM solutions such as,
· VICIDial Zoho Integration
· VICIDial SugarCRM Integration
· VICIDial Custom CRM Solution Integration
The company also offers VICIDial custom development and integration service to meet custom needs of different businesses and support centers. The company has expertise in developing any simple or complex VICIDial module that can be used as a GUI based application within this open source call center software.
"We have a team of VICIDial experts who have been working on VICIDial for many years. They can build any custom module and applications for this open source contact center solution. Also, they can provide required support services for the VICIDial, contact center solution.", shared spokesperson of the company.
About Company
Elision Technolab LLP, more commonly known as Elisiontec, is a renowned VoIP service and solution provider company. It offers a wide range of solutions, products and services. VICIDial solution is one of their expert areas. To learn more about their offered services in VICIDial: Open Source Contact Center Solution, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
Contact
Elision TechnoLab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
End
