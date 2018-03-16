News By Tag
Asterisk Service Announce Custom Asterisk Session Border Controller Development for Telecom and VoIP
Session border controller is virtually indispensable in VoIP operations but standard, off the rack solutions, can be kludgy whereas customized SBCs can perform fluidly according to the environment where they are installed and this is what inspired.
Asked about the need for offering custom Asterisk SBC solutions, the representative responded by saying that current VoIP scenarios are complex and carriers as well as VoIP services must cater to enterprises working across various geographic locations. Further, VoIP is not just voice. It also includes data and video streams and the proliferation of protocols has created disparities and this affects seamless call quality. SBCs overcome all these roadblocks but a general virtualized implementation is a portmanteau of features all of which may not be of use to specific carriers or service providers. Customization leads to streamlining, reduced cost of development and superior performance as well as fsbdt security. SBCs inherently offer higher security and where it is perceived that security should be tighter than usual, Asterisk developers can further customize such functions in the session border controller.
SBCs, he said, sit at the border of networks and facilitate security as well as network address traversal and media transcoding but it all depends on the carrier, his location and the customer and his location where network topologies and media protocols in use may vary. Customization means emphasis can be laid on specific aspects to fine-tune performance and improve call quality, the speed of connection and bandwidth usage besides the underlying facility of billing, monitoring and reporting which are specific areas where customization is highly desirable. Another feature of customization is that, if required by clients, Asterisk Service can incorporate WebRTC and Rich Communication Service features.
Asterisk Service SBC developers have gained fluid mastery of all aspects and functions of session border controllers and the company has now decided to offer customized SBC development for third parties located in any part of the world besides its usual channel of VoIP service providers and telecom carriers. This will extend the each of the company and interaction with other software developers will enrich its knowledge base.
Asterisk Service welcomes inquiries for custom SBC development and assures clients of flawless performance as well as total support. They may be reached on phone 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com, web https://www.asteriskservice.com.
