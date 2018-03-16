 
Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

ASAP Inkjets Offers Compatible Inkjet Cartridges at Much Discounted Rates

In order to make search and the process of placing order easy for inkjet cartridges, ASAP Inkjets has divided them into different categories according to their printer model and brand name. Prices are approx 80% lower than the original one.
 
 
IRWINDALE, Calif. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- ASAP Inkjets – a one stop certified online retailer of printing solutions, has added a new range of compatible and re-manufactured as well as OEM inkjet cartridges from all top brands and models to the existing list to sell at competitive rates. ASAP Inkjets offers inkjet cartridges at much lower prices that are backed with their 30 Days Refund or 360 Days Exchange Guarantee – an added advantage for users to purchase cartridges here. A team of experts has been working here who believe that a company is only as good as its assurance. They believe in customer satisfaction and keeping the same concern in mind offer high quality cartridges.

Inkjet cartridges are the vital need of any printer that keep printer running smoothly. However, it is the most critical part too that runs out of ink after printing a certain number of pages. Users often search for high quality compatible cartridges or re-manufactured cartridges as they are almost one fourth of the original's prices. Keeping the same concern in mind and with the motive to provide the best quality cartridges, ASAP Inkjets has come up with high fsbdt quality compatible and re-manufactured inkjet cartridges that are easy to install and assure that you will get high page yield.

One of the Senior Marketing Managers of ASAP Inkjets remarks to describe the cartridges, "We offer the latest inkjet cartridges that come backed with our 30 Day Refund or 360 Days Exchange Guarantee. We at ASAP Inkjets believe that a company is only as good as its assurance. We are in this for the long run, and we want you to be a satisfied customer."

In order to make search easy and to provide you an easy way to place your order, ASAP Inkjets has developed different categories that include, but not limited to:

·         Inkjet Cartridges, Toner Cartridges and Inkjet Refill Kits
·         Toner Refill Kits, Postage Meter Ink and Printer Ribbons
·         Solid Ink, 3D Filaments, Printable Balloons and Labels/Paper

There are different other categories that are specifically designed for you to help in placing your order far easier. Inkjet cartridges from all top makes and models are available here to offer you at discounted rates. Whether you are looking or Brother, Lexmark, Canon, HP, Dell, Okidata, or any kind of other big brand's cartridge, you will get the best one online and according to your choice. More than 80% discount is offered on the cartridges that is an added advantage for you. So, what you are waiting for, feel free to contact as per your requirement and leave rest of the work on experts working here.

About the Company: ASAP Inkjets is one of the well-established retailer bringing to you complete printout solutions for all makes and models of printers. Prices of re-manufactured and compatible cartridges are almost 80% lower than the original prices.

For more information, please visit: https://asapinkjets.com

Click to Share