JAC Matric exam 2018 ends today

The Jharkhand Matric exams which started on 8th March with Music paper are going to end today, 21st march with the Sanskrit paper.

-- The, which conducts theevery year, is going to conduct the last Matric exam of the session 2017-18 today, 21 March with the Sanskrit paper. Thebegan on 8March with the Music paper.Thefor the year 2017 was declared on 30 May and in 2016 it was declared on 20 May. Going by the trend, it can be expected that this year too, thewill be declared in between 20-30 May, 2018.Where To Check Jharkhand Exam Result 2018?You can check yourandfrom www.examresults.net fsbdt website along with the official website of Jharkhand Board- jac.nic.inJharkhand Academic Council, also popularly known as JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.Check JAC Results 2018 @ http://www.examresults.net/ jharkhand/