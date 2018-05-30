News By Tag
JAC Matric exam 2018 ends today
The Jharkhand Matric exams which started on 8th March with Music paper are going to end today, 21st march with the Sanskrit paper.
The JAC Matric Result for the year 2017 was declared on 30 May and in 2016 it was declared on 20 May. Going by the trend, it can be expected that this year too, the JAC 10th Result 2018 will be declared in between 20-30 May, 2018.
Where To Check Jharkhand Exam Result 2018?
You can check your JAC 10th Result 2018 and JAC 12th Result 2018 from www.examresults.net fsbdt website along with the official website of Jharkhand Board- jac.nic.in
Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC Ranchi
Jharkhand Academic Council, also popularly known as JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.
