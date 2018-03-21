News By Tag
Superior Rating by A.M. Best Affirmed for Fifth Straight Year for Western Mutual Insurance Group
"The Western Mutual family is proud to be awarded such a prestigious honor five years in a row," said Kelly Crail, Vice President, Social Media of Western Mutual Insurance Group. "Being rated Superior A+ Rating from A.M. Best for our claims paying ability and overall excellent financial strength cements fsbdt Western Mutual as a top standing insurance company, dedicated to providing quality and affordable coverage to our customers."
For over 75 years, Western Mutual Insurance Group has served as one of the top home insurance companies in California and Arizona. Western Mutual boasts exceptional coverage with competitive pricing, friendly service, and educated agents who are determined to make their customer's experience an easy one.
For more information about Western Mutual Insurance Group, please visit their website at www.WesternMutual.com.
About Western Mutual
Established in 1942, Western Mutual began as a county mutual fire insurer in the state of California. In 1949 Residence Mutual Insurance Company, part of the Western Mutual Insurance Group, was founded. Their subsidiary, Arizona Home Insurance Company, was added in 1990. The Western Mutual Insurance Group has received numerous awards for dependability and continues to serve homeowners in the states of California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. Named to Ward's Top 50 list of top performing property and casualty insurance carriers.
Contact
Kelly Crail
Vice President, Social Media
***@westernmutual.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2018