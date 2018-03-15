 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Dr. Samuel Weglein, Principal, Analysis Group to Speak at TKG's Significant Antitrust Issues

Dr. Samuel Weglein, Principal, Analysis Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Significant Antitrust Issues for Healthcare & Pharma Industries: What Lies Ahead in 2018 & Beyond LIVE Webcast
 
 
NEW YORK - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Dr. Samuel Weglein, Principal, Analysis Group will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Significant Antitrust Issues for Healthcare & Pharma Industries: What Lies Ahead in 2018 & Beyond LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled for April 19, 2018 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/antitrust-issues-for-healthcare-pharma-industries/

About Dr. Samuel Weglein

Dr. Weglein specializes in applying economics, statistics, and valuation to the analysis of liability issues and damages in antitrust, finance and securities, and general business litigation matters. He has worked on numerous antitrust cases, including the proposed merger of Anthem and Cigna, private litigation brought by health care providers against payors, and a number of government actions in provider markets. In addition, he worked on behalf of Microsoft in several consumer and competitor actions, managing teams that supported damages experts. He has also assisted with antitrust litigation in a number of financial benchmark cases, including LIBOR and foreign exchange matters, as well as in a private equity related antitrust case. Dr. Weglein has coauthored a number of publications, and has testified on damages in a major arbitration case in the shipping industry.

AboutAnalysis Group

Analysis Group is one of the largest economics consulting firms, with more than 850 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Event Synopsis:

For the past years, healthcare and pharma professionals have given careful considerations fsbdt and importance to antitrust enforcement and fair competition. However, because of the complex and ever evolving laws applying to the healthcare and pharma industries, practitioners have been continually posed with significant challenges, such as keeping themselves abreast of the different legal and regulatory updates to avoid greater exposures to the risks and perils of antitrust liabilities.

Listen as a panel of distinguished professionals and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments and potential changes involving antitrust in the healthcare and pharma industries. Speakers, among other things, will discuss the latest and most significant antitrust enforcement, litigation and policy issues.

In a LIVE webcast, the speakers will discuss:

·         Antitrust Laws in Healthcare and Pharma Industries

·         Recent Antitrust Enforcements

·         Strategies in Avoiding Risks and Liabilities

·         Updates in Antitrust Litigation

·         Trends and Developments in 2018

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
