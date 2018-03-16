News By Tag
Mobil Steel Achieves AISC Quality Fabrication Standard
Houston steel fabricator earns 13th consecutive quality steel certification
AISC certification is the recognized international quality certification program for the structural steel industry. According to AISC, its thorough certification process confirms that companies have personnel, knowledge, experience, processes and equipment to produce required quality of work.
"AISC quality certification differentiates Mobil Steel from our competitors and provides us an advantage that our industrial and commercial customers recognize," said Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel. Bedell was quick to point out that the AISC certification process continues to evolve and becomes more rigorous to ensure quality to customers.
"AISC quality certification now mirrors ISO criteria," he said. "AISC continues to enhance their quality standard to ensure the program provides recognizable value to our customers and reflects a commitment to quality," said Bedell.
According to AISC, more steel fabrication projects are requiring certification requirements and more steel fabricators are becoming certified as a way to establish a project's expected level of quality. "The AISC certification program must provide recognizable value to those who rely on it – the jurisdictions, agencies and specifiers [that] rely on the program to set a basic level of quality for their projects," said Mark W. Trimble, PE, vice president of certification at AISC.
Initially certified in 2001, Mobil Steel completed a diligent re-certification process in 2006 to demonstrate its commitment to quality and to differentiate itself in the steel fabrication industry. Every year since, Mobil Steel has maintained the AISC certification.
While Mobil Steel is one of 14 Houston steel fabrication companies to currently hold the AISC certification, Bedell believes Mobil Steel is one of only a few local steel fabricators that have received AISC certification for 13 consecutive years.
"Each and every day, our employees work hard to achieve quality. It is rewarding when that effort is recognized by our customers, as well as demonstrated and validated in our annual AISC quality certification audit for 13 consecutive years," said Bedell.
"I am proud that our Mobil Steel employees continue to deliver reliable and quality steel fabrication, superior customer service, as well as award-winning safety performance, Bedell added."
Mobil Steel earned back-to-back safety awards in 2016 and 2017 from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). ABC's Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) awards recognized Mobil Steelfor distinguished safety and health performance in the industrial contracting industry.
About Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Mobil Steel International, Inc
Photo Cutline:
Steel joists fabricated by Mobil Steel for a petrochemical industry plant expansion project await delivery last month. Mobil Steel received its 13th consecutive AISC quality certification which helps ensure industrial and commercial customers receive quality steel fabrication on their projects.
