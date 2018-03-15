News By Tag
Time's Up On Gender Parity In the Global Film Industry
Independent Grassroots Movement Promoting Diversity And Inclusion In Entertainment Announces Plans To Celebrate Global Women In Film During The 71st Festival De Cannes
For the third consecutive year, the Diversity in Cannes Women in Formation Short Film Showcase, will give special distinction to eight female filmmakers who depict honorable images of the feminine voice at a special screening during Diversity Day at the Cannes Film Festival. New in 2018, is Diversity in Cannes' presence at the Marché du Film. For the first time in the movement's nine year history, they have been approved by the Festival de Cannes for a special screening in the Short Film Corner, which they'll use to showcase a collection of shorts from global women of color.
"At a time when worldwide representation of women in film is disproportionate to men, #timesup for women fsbdt in film awaiting male counterparts to recognize their worth. #Timesup for women in film accepting menial wages for a seat at the table. #Timesup for black and brown women in film being overlooked in conversations,"
To be seen at the Cannes Film Festival, women are encouraged to submit their projects for consideration to the 2018 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase. In celebration of Women's History Month, regular submission deadline rates are extended through March 31. Use code WOMENINFORMATION at https://www.filmfreeway.com/
The 2018 Diversity in Cannes Women in Formation Short Film Showcase will take place during Diversity Day Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Stay tuned as details have yet to be confirmed for the Global Women of Color in Film Collection Screening in the Cannes Short Film Corner. For additional information or to get involved connect via email diversityincannes@
