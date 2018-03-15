 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Time's Up On Gender Parity In the Global Film Industry

Independent Grassroots Movement Promoting Diversity And Inclusion In Entertainment Announces Plans To Celebrate Global Women In Film During The 71st Festival De Cannes
 
 
Original art by Synthia SAINT JAMES for Diversity in Cannes
Original art by Synthia SAINT JAMES for Diversity in Cannes
 
LOS ANGELES - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Inspired by passionate women around the world screaming #timesup and #metoo, Yolonda Brinkley, creator of Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes, the grassroots movement promoting diversity and inclusion in entertainment, announced today, plans to celebrate global women in film during the 71st Festival de Cannes in May. The independently produced events, sponsored by Viola Davis' Juvee Productions, include the return of the Women in Formation Short Film Showcase and the introduction of the Global Women of Color in Film Collection screening at the Cannes Short Film Corner.

For the third consecutive year, the Diversity in Cannes Women in Formation Short Film Showcase, will give special distinction to eight female filmmakers who depict honorable images of the feminine voice at a special screening during Diversity Day at the Cannes Film Festival. New in 2018, is Diversity in Cannes' presence at the Marché du Film. For the first time in the movement's nine year history, they have been approved by the Festival de Cannes for a special screening in the Short Film Corner, which they'll use to showcase a collection of shorts from global women of color.

"At a time when worldwide representation of women in film is disproportionate to men, #timesup for women fsbdt in film awaiting male counterparts to recognize their worth. #Timesup for women in film accepting menial wages for a seat at the table. #Timesup for black and brown women in film being overlooked in conversations," comments Yolonda Brinkley, creator of Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes. "Gender parity is an issue plaguing women worldwide in every industry, and I am proud to be at the forefront of the efforts to eradicate this bias in the global film industry. Providing multiple platforms for women to promote their stories at the 71st Cannes Film Festival is my contribution to the cause. #CANNESYOUSEEUS?"

To be seen at the Cannes Film Festival, women are encouraged to submit their projects for consideration to the 2018 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase. In celebration of Women's History Month, regular submission deadline rates are extended through March 31. Use code WOMENINFORMATION at https://www.filmfreeway.com/festival/diversityincannes for discount.

The 2018 Diversity in Cannes Women in Formation Short Film Showcase will take place during Diversity Day Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Stay tuned as details have yet to be confirmed for the Global Women of Color in Film Collection Screening in the Cannes Short Film Corner. For additional information or to get involved connect via email diversityincannes@hotmail.com or follow @diversencannes on social media.

Yolonda Brinkley
***@hotmail.com
Click to Share