News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local high school string quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show on Louisville stage
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Louisville show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The string quartet: Ballard High seniors Jeante McCauley, Mary Meyers, Leland Mason and junior Srirangan Iyer will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
The Ballard String Quartet has performed for several school and community events in recent years. Each quartet member is first chair with the BHS Chamber Orchestra, and quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Louisville Youth Orchestra, the University of Louisville String Academy and the KMEA All-State and JCPS All-County Orchestras. Members also consistently receive Distinguished ratings at the KMEA Solo & Ensemble festival.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Ballard High Orchestra Director Eva Rouse looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: Meyers, Mason and Iyer are the quartet's Beatles fans.
A life-long Beatles fan, Meyers named her cat "Ringo," has seen Paul McCartney in concert twice and enjoys playing Beatles music on the piano.
"My favorite song is 'Eleanor Rigby' and I'm so happy we get to perform this song at the Beatles vs. Stones show," she said.
"I remember when I was little, my family fsbdt would take fishing trips to Bardstown. We would drive the windy roads with all the windows down singing Beatles songs," said Mason.
Iyer's favorite Fab Four tune is "Yellow Submarine" and Mason prefers "Get Back."
The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction."Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown"
performs on April 24 at 7:30 pm at the Brown Theatre. Tickets are $20-$65 and may be purchased online at www.kentuckycenter.org by phone at (502) 584-7777, and at The Kentucky Center box office at 501 W. Main in Louisville. The Brown Theatre is located at 315 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.
And here is some additional information about the Ballard High School Chamber String Quartet:
Jeante McCauley, 17, began playing the violin in the second grade. He is the Concertmaster of the Ballard Chamber Orchestra and he regularly receives Distinguished ratings at solo and ensemble festivals.
Along with eight of his brothers and sisters, McCauley takes private lessons with Dr. Keith Cook at the West Louisville Talent Education Center. He street performs with some of his 11 siblings at Louisville sporting events,
Srirangan Iyer, 16, began playing the violin at the age of five. He also plays the mrieangum, an ancient Indian percussion instrument. He the Principal Second Violinist of the Ballard Chamber Orchestra and a member of the Louisville Youth Orchestra.
Iyer is an AP student who competes with his school's academic team.
Mary Meyers, 17, has been playing the viola for almost eight years. In addition to playing as Principal Violist with her school's Chamber and pit orchestras, she is a member of the most advanced ensemble of the Louisville Youth Orchestra and the University of Louisville String Academy. She also performs with the All-State Orchestra and the All-County Orchestra.
'I love being in the middle of an immense orchestra with the second violins on one side, the cellos on the other and the big brass behind me," she said. "It moves me emotionally."
Leland Mason, 18, has been a cellist for nine years. He is the Principal Cellist ofthe BHS Chamber Orchestra and performed with the most advanced ensemble of the Louisville Youth Orchestra.
"Being in orchestra teaches you how to play with others," said Mason. "When everyone is playing correctly it is something special and powerful."
Mason is a Technical Sergeant with the Kentucky Wing Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force. He also competes with the BHS Science Decathlon.
The senior aspires to attend the University of Kentucky, study automotive engineering and one day design cars at General Motors.
"I'd love to design Corvettes," he said.
Contact
andy nagle
***@lajollabooking.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse