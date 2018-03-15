News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ivy League International Celebrates 29-Year Anniversary by Pursuing Growth Opportunities
"We are very happy to celebrate this significant milestone," stated James Fortino, COO of AA Auto Protection. "We're also excited about taking the business to the next level by potentially joining in on the mergers and acquisitions currently happening in the industry."
Ivy League International sold vehicle service contracts in dealerships between 1989 and 2003. In 2004, they launched the direct to consumer platform known today as AA Auto Protection. Over the past 39 years, Ivy League International has been a stable, innovative force in the vehicle service contract industry where many other businesses have struggled or faltered.
AA Auto Protection has maintained an A rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company attributes this to top notch customer service. They have also placed emphasis on working hand in hand with the BBB to come to satisfactory resolutions for customers.
From the beginning, AA Auto Protection has utilized systems that have helped them stand out and succeed within the industry. They were one of the first companies to allow consumers to purchase vehicle service contracts online without needing to talk to a salesperson. They have also brought in the necessary technology so that their salesforce has the flexibility to work remotely. And in 2005, they fsbdt implemented A.I. within their software to provide customers with the best possible pricing options. As the industry has changed, they have strived to implement those changes to ensure the best possible experience for their employees as well as their customers.
According to a recent report by investment banking firm, Colonnade Advisors, the vehicle service contract industry totals at $33 billion in yearly sales. This figure represents a large and important component of overall automotive sales and profitability.
Since 2010, more than 40 companies in the VSC industry have changed ownership, which reflects the trend towards healthier, well-run businesses. Vehicle service contract sales are also on the rise for both new and used cars causing private equity firms to take notice. A positive outlook through 2024 is also spurring increased acquisitions and investments throughout the industry. These factors are expected to lead to increased product distribution and improve sales and revenue margins.
"We see 2018 as a historic year for our company," says Daniel Rorapaugh, owner and founder of AA Auto Protection. "With the changes going on in the industry, we expect many opportunities to come our way."
Ivy League International seeks to benefit from these positive trends. Their goal is to become a driving force within the industry while continuing to grow and expand their business.
For more information about AA Auto Protection, visit https://www.aaautowarranty.com/
Media Contact
James Fortino
***@aaautoprotection.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse