Endure Beauty Continues Going Global by Expanding to Australia and New Zealand
All-natural line of delicate cleansing and drying cloths broaden availability for lash lovers and beauty fanatics worldwide.
Kelly Storer – Australian lash expert with nearly 25 years of experience in the beauty industry and successful multi-salon ownership – is Endure Beauty's newest Brand Ambassador and distributor. Storer is an editor for Lash Inc. Australia magazine, published columnist, international event speaker, and founding member of Anzei. She fully fsbdt believes in the purpose behind Endure Beauty and wants to inform others of the products' incredible usages.
"I am extremely excited to bring Endure Beauty line to Australia and New Zealand, great new products that are revolutionizing the beauty industry as well as an amazing charity incentive!" States Kelly Storer, Brand Ambassador and Distributor of Endure Beauty.
Endure Beauty Founder, Nikki Huebner, is thrilled to reveal that her products are now available in multiple countries in the North American, European, and Australian/Oceanian regions.
"Kelly is a talented leader and educator in the lash and makeup industry; she is a fun, energetic, and genuine soul! I feel especially blessed that she has joined Endure Beauty in the ultimate mission at hand, to give back through Chyler's charities. It takes a special person like Kelly to fully understand our company's mission." States Nikki Huebner, Founder of Endure Beauty.
All Endure Beauty cloths retail online for $25.10 and can also be purchased at a wholesale price. EndureLash provides a high-end makeup cleansing option at an affordable price. For more information on EndureLash or to purchase the new cloth, please visit their official website https://www.endurelash.com
Media Contact
Jillian Heft
jillian@theteslagroup.com
End
