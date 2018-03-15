News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
To Mom, with Love: Norman Love Confections presents the 2018 Mother's Day Collection
Online pre-orders begin Monday, April 23 at NormanLoveConfections.com (http://www.NormanLoveConfections.com)
"Every year, Norman Love Confections offers a beautiful way to treat mom with 'love,' and this year's Mother's Day Collection features handcrafted, heart-shaped chocolates filled with flavors that moms love best," said Norman Love, founder and owner of Norman Love Confections. "Additional gift options for Mother's Day include gift baskets, subscription boxes, chocolate specialties and more."
For more information, please visit www.normanloveconfections.com or call 239-561-7215 or 866-515-2121.
Full descriptions:
Cupcake
White Chocolate
Bourbon vanilla and silky white chocolate, carefully blended and encased in a white chocolate shell
Mimosa
White Chocolate
A white chocolate shell filled with an intoxicating orange ganache, infused with champagne
Pink Lemonade
White Chocolate
Tart ripe lemons and fresh sweet raspberries folded into a creamy white chocolate ganache
Special Dark
Dark Chocolate
A satisfying blend of creamy dark chocolate inside an equally rich dark chocolate shell
Cookies and Cream Cheesecake
Dark Chocolate
A rich cheesecake ganache sprinkled with ground cookies and cream fills this dark chocolate delight
Hazelnut Coffee
Dark Chocolate
Coffee-infused hazelnut Gianduja energizes this decadent dark chocolate confection
Strawberry Shortcake
White Chocolate
A classic treat that combines freshly baked shortcake, strawberry jam and white chocolate
Carrot Cake
Milk Chocolate
A carrot cake ganache topped with cream cheese and covered in milk chocolate
Peanut Butter Marshmallow
Milk Chocolate
A delicious confection filled with a creamy fsbdt marshmallow and peanut butter ganache
Pecan Turtle
Milk Chocolate
A creamy sea salt caramel center, dusted with cinnamon roasted pecans, in a milk chocolate shell
About Norman Love Confections
Founded in 2001 by Norman and Mary Love, Norman Love Confections creates and distributes handcrafted artisanal chocolates from its corporate headquarters at 11380 Lindbergh Blvd. in Fort Myers, Florida. The award-winning Fort Myers-based chocolatier has been lauded more than a dozen times by a leading consumer ratings magazine, including recognition six times for producing the best ultra-premium chocolates in the nation. Forbes.com included Norman Love Confections BLACK line on its list of the nation's top 10 truffles; The Huffington Post listed it among the six best U.S. destinations in its Chocolate Lover's Travel Guide; and USA Today named Love as one of its top 10 entrepreneurs for 2014. Love has recently been named as the inaugural inductee of Dessert Professional Magazine's Chocolatier Hall of Fame, partnered with local chefs to present a six-course meal at the James Beard House in New York and Norman Love Confections was ranked among the top 10 shops in the world for chocolate lovers by U.K. media outlet Daily Telegraph.
Norman Love Confections has four Chocolate Salons in Southwest Florida, and chocolates, gift baskets, sipping chocolate and Love's book, "Artistry in Chocolate, A Story of Love," also can be ordered online at www.normanloveconfections.com. In addition, Norman Love Confections chocolates and desserts are offered on 18 Princess Cruises' ships through the "Chocolate Journeys" partnership and at independent retail locations throughout the U.S. For more information visit www.normanloveconfections.com or call 239-561-7215.
Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse