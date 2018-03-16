Faro10 is proud to announce that they are a new corporate partner with NC-based Benchmarks, an alliance of behavioral health organizations advocating for children and families.

Faro10

Contact

Karen Mishra

CMO, Faro10

***@faro10.com Karen MishraCMO, Faro10

End

-- Faro10 is a SaaS company committed to improving the mental health of people who struggle with a mental illness. Faro10's analytic tools measure treatment progress, and provides an integrated platform for all Clinicians to collaborate about a patient, and make data-driven decisions that can improve outcomes.Today, 1 in 5 people live with a mental illness and many do not ask for help. Faro10 offers a free app for fsbdt patients to measure their mental health and analytics for clinicians to evaluate patient progress. This is a first step in empowering people to ask for help by tracking their own symptoms.In order to make a significant impact in its home state of North Carolina, Faro10 has become a corporate partner of Benchmarks, a leading advocacy alliance of organizations dedicated to improving behavioral health in North Carolina. Faro10 is confident that its partnership with Benchmarks will enable it to improve the mental health of more people in the state.The Faro10 app is free for both iPhone and Android phones.You can read more about the important work Benchmarks is doing atYou can read more about Faro10 at