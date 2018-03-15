News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dyslexia Reading Camp in Los Gatos
PRIDE Learning Center is offering a dyslexia reading camp to the city of Los Gatos, California this summer. Summer camp for children ages 5-12 will be available mornings from 9:00 - 12:00 from July 9th - August 3, 2018.
"Our summer camps help kids in a way that no other summer school program can," states Karina RIchland. "Our program is based on Orton-Gillingham methodology and it is so structured, systematic, cumulative and repetitive that children have no reading gaps in our program. It is not at all unusual for kids to improve 1 to 2 grade levels each summer" says Karina Richland.
PRIDE Learning Center currently operates 13 summer camp locations in California and also offers instructional programs, professional developments and consulting to hundreds of schools throughout the United States. Two weeks ago, the company announced that it will open a summer camp location in the city of Los Gatos. "There is a large population of children in the Los Gatos community that are having trouble learning in their classrooms."
The dyslexia reading camp will be located at the Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos. The address is 20 Cherry Blossom Ln, Los Gatos, California, 95032. Individuals interested in summer instruction can call 866-774-3342 ext. 1 or by emailing info@pridelearningcenter.com.
About fsbdt PRIDE Learning Center
PRIDE Learning Center started out in 2005 as a single learning center in Palos Verdes, California. Today PRIDE has developed into a leading provider of curriculum and instructional services for the special education market. The PRIDE Reading Program curriculum is used globally in both private and public school settings to help educators throughout the world improve student outcomes.
The PRIDE Reading Program is an Orton-Gillingham, multisensory based reading, writing and comprehension program that is structured, systematic, cumulative and repetitive. While the program works with all children, it is especially successful for those previously diagnosed with dyslexia, auditory and visual processing difficulties, speech deficits, and other learning differences.
PRIDE is a community of educators that are dedicated to creating a supportive, nurturing, caring, and motivational environment where every child is given an opportunity to succeed.
Contact: Karina Richland, Owner, 866-774-3342
Media Contact
PRIDE Learning Center
***@pridelearningcenter.com
866-774-3342
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse