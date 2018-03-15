 
News By Tag
* Dyslexia Reading Camp
* summer camp Los Gatos
* Orton-Gillingham summer camp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Gatos
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Dyslexia Reading Camp in Los Gatos

PRIDE Learning Center is offering a dyslexia reading camp to the city of Los Gatos, California this summer. Summer camp for children ages 5-12 will be available mornings from 9:00 - 12:00 from July 9th - August 3, 2018.
 
 
Dyslexia reading camp in Los Gatos
Dyslexia reading camp in Los Gatos
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dyslexia Reading Camp
* summer camp Los Gatos
* Orton-Gillingham summer camp

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Los Gatos - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS GATOS, Calif. - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Begun in 2005 by Karina and Garrett Richland, the company, PRIDE Learning Center,  provides a program for children previously diagnosed with dyslexia, visual and auditory processing disorders, speech deficits and other learning differences.  This program improves reading, writing and comprehension skills in children ages 5-12.

"Our summer camps help kids in a way that no other summer school program can," states Karina RIchland.  "Our program is based on Orton-Gillingham methodology and it is so structured, systematic, cumulative and repetitive that children have no reading gaps in our program.  It is not at all unusual for kids to improve 1 to 2 grade levels each summer" says Karina Richland.

PRIDE Learning Center currently operates 13 summer camp locations in California and also offers instructional programs, professional developments and consulting to hundreds of schools throughout the United States.  Two weeks ago, the company announced that it will open a summer camp location in the city of Los Gatos. "There is a large population of children in the Los Gatos community that are having trouble learning in their classrooms."  Richland said. "One of our missions this summer is to help the community of Los Gatos solve that problem and help those kids that just need to learn a little bit differently."

The dyslexia reading camp will be located at the Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos.  The address is 20 Cherry Blossom Ln, Los Gatos, California, 95032. Individuals interested in summer instruction can call 866-774-3342 ext. 1 or by emailing info@pridelearningcenter.com.

About fsbdt PRIDE Learning Center

PRIDE Learning Center started out in 2005 as a single learning center in Palos Verdes, California.  Today PRIDE has developed into a leading provider of curriculum and instructional services for the special education market.  The PRIDE Reading Program curriculum is used globally in both private and public school settings to help educators throughout the world improve student outcomes.

The PRIDE Reading Program is an Orton-Gillingham, multisensory based reading, writing and comprehension program that is structured, systematic, cumulative and repetitive.  While the program works with all children, it is especially successful for those previously diagnosed with dyslexia, auditory and visual processing difficulties, speech deficits, and other learning differences.

PRIDE is a community of educators that are dedicated to creating a supportive, nurturing, caring, and motivational environment where every child is given an opportunity to succeed.

Contact:  Karina Richland, Owner, 866-774-3342

Media Contact
PRIDE Learning Center
***@pridelearningcenter.com
866-774-3342
End
PRIDE Learning Center News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share