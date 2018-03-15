 
Fort Myers Miracle offer $15,000 in sponsorships to Little League, Cal Ripken organizations

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- The Fort Myers Miracle are donating $15,000 to sponsor 21 youth baseball and softball organizations across Southwest Florida.

The sponsorships will help area leagues pay for much-needed equipment, supplies and operational costs. In Southwest Florida, the spring season for Little League and Cal Ripken seasons began in January and runs through May, with all-star teams forming at season's end. Some leagues also offer fall ball.

"Youth baseball and softball leagues strive to keep registration costs as low as possible, and many organizations are run entirely by volunteers, from the local governing boards down to coaches, umpires and concession stands," said Chris Peters, president and general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle. "That's why it is so important for businesses to take a leadership role in supporting youth sports. Every child deserves a chance to play ball."

In addition to Little League and Cal Ripken sponsorships and frequent community appearances by players and staff, the Miracle also offer a variety of youth-oriented programs at the ballpark. The Achieva Credit Union Baseball Buddies program recognizes youth teams by allowing children to stand side-by-side with Miracle players during the fsbdt National Anthem. On Family Sundays, children can play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game. At select home games, children can receive free tickets by showing their report cards or coming dressed in their team uniform.

"The Miracle have long been a supporter of youth sports in Southwest Florida, and we gladly welcome their teams and players at the ballpark," said Jason Hochberg, founder and CEO of SJS Beacon, which owns the Miracle. "We hope to continue our partnership with area youth organizations for many years to come."

Little League International is a nonprofit organization based in South Williamsport, Penn., and organizes baseball and softball leagues throughout the world. Programs are available for boys and girls ages 4 to 16. Cal Ripken Baseball is a division of the Babe Ruth League and headquartered in Hamilton, N.J. Its leagues are designed for players ages 4 to 12.

The Fort Myers Miracle, the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, begin the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5 against the Charlotte Stone Crabs. The 140-game regular season schedule runs through Sunday, Sept. 2.

For more information about the Fort Myers Miracle, visit MiracleBaseball.com or call 239-768-4210.

About the Miracle

The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and have played home games at Hammond Stadium since 1992. Notable Miracle alumni include Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Torii Hunter. Follow the Miracle online at MiracleBaseball.com or through its social media channels: Twitter (@MiracleBaseball (https://twitter.com/MiracleBaseball)), Instagram (fortmyersmiracle (https://www.instagram.com/fortmyersmiracle/)), Facebook (Fort Myers Miracle (https://www.facebook.com/FortMyersMiracle/)) and Snapchat (ftmyersmiracle). Opening Night at Hammond Stadium is Thursday, April 5 against the Charlotte Stone Crabs. For questions or ticket information, call the Miracle at 239-768-4210.

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
