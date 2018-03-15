News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced To Offer Landline Texting with API Access
The best landline texting service provider has announced to offer to text to landline solution with API access. The businesses can integrate the landline-based SMS solution for business within their existing communication systems.
The API access will allow businesses to integrate this SMS solution within their existing solutions. They can integrate this landline texting solution for business within their any web or mobile applications. They can also integrate it within existing communication tools and CRMs (Customer Relationship Management). The integrated SMS to landline solution for business will work as an integral part of the existing communication solution.
"The texting to landline solution is a web based solution. It is easy to use GUI based SMS solution that can be used for texting. There are many businesses that are already using certain software such as call center software for communication or a CRM solution for lead management. They demand to have a texting solution that can work within their existing solutions because switching between two different communications systems is inconvenient. Also, switching between more than one system can affect the overall productivity of the staff. To resolve this concern, we have introduced the SMS solution for business to utilize landline texting with API access. This API of texting to landline solution can be integrated within the existing software of the business. Once integrated properly, the system will be available within the existing system with all features of landline texting (http://textmymainnumber.com/
According to the shared details, the integrated SMS solution for business will have all features of a standalone landline texting solution. Below is the quick list of key features of this SMS solution for business:
· Text enabled landline and / or toll-free number
· Two-way Texting (SMS)
· Two-way picture messaging (MMS)
· Contact Management
· Contact Import / Export
· Contact Grouping
· Schedule Message
· Bulk Messaging
· Group Messaging
· Message templates
· Off-hour auto reply
· Holiday auto reply
· Automated Reply
· ITR (Integrated Text Response)
· Automated Appointment Scheduling
· Message Logs
· Detailed Reports
· And more
The spokesperson of this leading landline texting service provider company shared that this solution is available for the international audience. It can be used by all customers all across the globe. The APIs are available at one time nominal cost. Then, the customer can use all features and unlimited texting based on the package selected. The texting to landline company, Text My Main Number, also provide required support to integrate API within existing solution and to use this SMS solution for business at its best without any additional charges.
About Text My Main Number
It is a leading landline texting service provider that offers texting to landline services worldwide.
Text My Main Number
