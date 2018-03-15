The Overseas Property Show is Back! 6 Days 2 Locations!!

Wishing for Summer Time All the Time? Not sure how to make it happen? If you find yourself dreaming more and more about escaping the cold, wet weather for year round sunshine, now's your chance!

-- The Overseas Property Show is back and in more than one location. The free-to-attend event kicks off at Birmingham's National Motorcycle Museum on Sat 28th, Sun 29th & Sun 30th, open 10am-6pm daily. Following this we'll be at The Macron Stadium in Bolton on Thurs 3rd, Sat 4th & Sun 5th May, open daily 10am-5pm.Begin your journey of making summer last all year round by visiting The Overseas Property Show, with our carefully selected, qualified property industry experts taking the guesswork and daunting amount of research out of the equation - it's never been easier!Meet the team face-to-face for a personalised consultation to discuss any questions you may have about purchasing overseas, applying for mortgages, currency exchange, tax incentives, legal requirements and more.The process of buying a home abroad can seem daunting, especially when you aren't familiar with the physical and legal environment, making events such as these an invaluable source of knowledge on how to make an international move a success.The exhibitions will provide an opportunity to discover bank repossession gems, holiday and permanent homes in some of the world's best destinations, as well as valuable insight fsbdt on rental income investments. So Whether you're looking for a retirement home, holiday home, permanent residence or the perfect investment for rental income - The Overseas Property Show is where you want to be to get all your questions answered on how to make summer last all year round.At the Overseas Property Show you'll be able to browse stunning luxury properties in the prestigious Quinta do Lago on Portugal's Algarve coast or perhaps you'll find your ideal home on one of the wonderful islands of Isla Canela in Spain or Boa Vista in Cape Verde?Who knows, you might even be able to snap up a fantastic bargain from the repossessions portfolio...Let 2018 be the year you make Summer Time All the Time!Free Tickets!0800 133 7644