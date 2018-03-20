Richard Decker, MSCJ Releases a new book on Positive Mental Growth

Reduce Criticism & Stigma Utilize Positive Mental Growth. Mr. Decker explains how negative criticisms become part of our social identity, how stigmas evolve and how to use PTG to create an environment for change. To be released on Amazon.

Reduce Criticism & Utilize Positive Mental Growth

Contact

Decker Criminology Advisors

Richard Decker, MSCJ, CEO

***@deckercriminologyadvisors.com Decker Criminology AdvisorsRichard Decker, MSCJ, CEO

End

-- Richard Decker has a Masters in Criminal Justice, (MSCJ), and is a Ph.D. candidate at Capella University (expected 2020). Mr. Decker, MSCJ explains "I use my education and 20 years of experience as a former Criminal Defense Investigator to explore sociological and criminological issues. In a talk, Mr. Decker stated, "I believe in taking a global interdisciplinary approach to understanding the issues concerning our criminal justice system and society by reviewing social behaviors, and social attitudes we can identify the cause of our negative social identity." His book is to be released on March 25, 2018, on Amazon.Mr. Decker is the CEO, and Senior Consultant at Decker Criminology Advisors, located in Charleston, SC. Mr. Decker collaborates throughout the United States and internationally on criminal justice issues and social issues, offering opinions on group-think / gang mentality, criminal case evaluations, opinions (profiling) crime scenes and authorship collaborations.Mr. Decker's research includes group-think and behaviors, restorative justice, post-traumatic growth in police officers and offenders, criminal profiling, officer-involved shootings, policing the mentally ill and overcriminalization in society.Mr. Decker is a collaborative author of the criminal justice, law enforcement, and corrections encyclopedia being published by ABC-CIO fsbdt in 2020. Mr. Decker is also part of a collaborative author and project effort in London, on global criminology and investigative standards for private investigators. He has affiliations with these organizations:the Kenya Professional Society of Criminology, the Southern Criminal Justice Association, the American Society of Criminology, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society and the Southern Sociological Society.Through his consulting firm Decker Criminology Advisors, Mr. Decker advises on Group-think and behaviors, offering opinions on Crime Scenes, and Defense Investigations. Mr. Decker is available as an advisor to a defense team, for case summaries, evaluating crime scenes and for lecturing. Mr. Decker also, mentors' new investigators aspiring to conduct criminal defense investigations as part of services offered by their agency. His company website is below as well as his email link.Our website is www.DeckerCriminologyAdvisors.com