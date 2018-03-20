News By Tag
Richard Decker, MSCJ Releases a new book on Positive Mental Growth
Reduce Criticism & Stigma Utilize Positive Mental Growth. Mr. Decker explains how negative criticisms become part of our social identity, how stigmas evolve and how to use PTG to create an environment for change. To be released on Amazon.
About the CEO
Mr. Decker is the CEO, and Senior Consultant at Decker Criminology Advisors, located in Charleston, SC. Mr. Decker collaborates throughout the United States and internationally on criminal justice issues and social issues, offering opinions on group-think / gang mentality, criminal case evaluations, opinions (profiling) crime scenes and authorship collaborations.
Ph.D. Research
Mr. Decker's research includes group-think and behaviors, restorative justice, post-traumatic growth in police officers and offenders, criminal profiling, officer-involved shootings, policing the mentally ill and overcriminalization in society.
Projects and Affiliations
Mr. Decker is a collaborative author of the criminal justice, law enforcement, and corrections encyclopedia being published by ABC-CIO fsbdt in 2020. Mr. Decker is also part of a collaborative author and project effort in London, on global criminology and investigative standards for private investigators. He has affiliations with these organizations:
About the Company
Through his consulting firm Decker Criminology Advisors, Mr. Decker advises on Group-think and behaviors, offering opinions on Crime Scenes, and Defense Investigations. Mr. Decker is available as an advisor to a defense team, for case summaries, evaluating crime scenes and for lecturing. Mr. Decker also, mentors' new investigators aspiring to conduct criminal defense investigations as part of services offered by their agency. His company website is below as well as his email link.
Our website is www.DeckerCriminologyAdvisors.com
Decker Criminology Advisors
Richard Decker, MSCJ, CEO
