Emily Garcia Joins Employee Benefits and ERISA Litigation Team at Trucker Huss

-- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce Emily L. Garcia has joined the firm. Emily's practice is focused on ERISA litigation matters. Her broad range of experience includes defending plan sponsors and fiduciaries in employee benefits litigation, including claims of breach of fiduciary duty, wrongful denial of benefits, 401(k) class action litigation, claims for medical and pension benefits, ESOP disputes, and cases involving executive compensation."We are thrilled to continue to grow and welcome Emily to our team. Emily's ERISA litigation experience allows us to continue to offer our clients extensive knowledge in the specialized issues raised by ERISA litigation,"said managing partner Brad Huss.Emily presents, and publishes regularly, on issues related to ERISA litigation. She is Vice Chair of the ERISA & Pension Litigation Subcommittee of the ABA Business Law Section's Business and Corporate fsbdt Litigation Committee. She has also served as a co-Editor of the ABA Annual Review of Developments in Business and Corporate Litigation since 2013.Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/