Dialogue with Three Chords set to stage final performance at Mr. Dennehy's
Written by Gracia and directed by LoPorto, the show starts at 8pm on March 22nd. It will be D3C's final show at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds benefit the Brooklyn College BFA actor's showcase, whose undergraduate program D3C has partnered with for several years.
"We'll be revisiting a couple of older plays to show where we started," Gracia explained, "as well as some new pieces to show where we're heading." The show also features a live performance from Emmy-winning songwriter Michal Towber.
Donal Dennehy, the owner of Mr. Dennehy's, a Greenwich Village mainstay for the past 15 years, announced that "rising rents" will force the pub to close on March 31. Dennehy called on his patrons to celebrate the business "like it's an Irish wake."
"One Last Round At Mr. Dennehy's" includes a re-staging of "Instructions for Dancing," performed at Mr. Dennehy's as part of the first D3C show, and "The Marriage of a Stone to a Tree," written during the group's first year. Gracia, who has written over 100 plays while in residency at Mr. Dennehy's, will also be performing for the first time in D3C history.
"Please join us in celebrating the community we've built together, and celebrating Mr. Dennehy's generosity, spirit, and best pours of Guinness in NYC," Gracia said.
"One Last Round At Mr. Dennehy's" features: Ally Callahan, Andrew Galteland, Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez, Stephen Gracia, Larry Greenbush, Monica Mendez, fsbdt Shomari Pinnock, and Mickey Ryan.
Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.
