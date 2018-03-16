 
News By Tag
* Student Housing
* Apartment
* Property Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Asset Campus Housing Takes over as Manager of 518-Bed Stadium View Suites

 
 
Asset Campus Housing has taken over management of Stadium View.
Asset Campus Housing has taken over management of Stadium View.
HOUSTON - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Houston-based Asset Campus Housing has taken over management of Stadium View Suites (http://stadiumviewames.com) in Ames, Iowa, which serves students attending Iowa State University.

The 518-bed, 197-unit community offers two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and is just a short walk to Jack Trice Stadium. Units feature ceiling fans in every room, furnished living room, private bathrooms, granite countertops, patio/balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include fsbdt clubhouse, fitness center, parking and study lounge.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
End
Source:
Email:***@thresholdcarve.com Email Verified
Tags:Student Housing, Apartment, Property Management
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asset Campus Housing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share