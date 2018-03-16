News By Tag
Asset Campus Housing Takes over as Manager of 518-Bed Stadium View Suites
The 518-bed, 197-unit community offers two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and is just a short walk to Jack Trice Stadium. Units feature ceiling fans in every room, furnished living room, private bathrooms, granite countertops, patio/balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include fsbdt clubhouse, fitness center, parking and study lounge.
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
