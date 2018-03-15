News By Tag
Screems, eco- energy innovator, announces the launch of MAPS off-grid technology
Screems, important eco-energy innovator based in Assen, Netherlands, announces the launch of a new electric technology, Major Appliance Power Stations(MAPS).
The Screems Project has developed micro-electricity power generation devices that produce low-cost electric energy.
At 8¢ per kilowatt-hour retail price, this new form of electricity it's produced with ZERO CO2 emissions, the aim of the EU by 2050. The MAPS system consists of a Stirling free-piston micro-CHP device with a hybrid battery pack and optional photovoltaics.
The core mission of Screems is to deliver low-cost and eco-friendly electricty and enables all customers to disconnect completely from their national electricity supply grid and go off-Grid providing full energy security.
The global electricity market is enormous, and with the automotive sector moving rapidly from fossil fuels to electric vehicles, it stands to get much bigger. The Screems Project intends to capture at least 2.5% of this market in the coming 5 years.
„The Screems Project also believes it can solve the unbridgeable problems in climate talks and thus support lesser-developed countries in their development and reduce CO2 emissions. If all countries changed, this would potentially result in savings the fsbdt global community of $23 – 44 Trillion. This amount is deemed necessary to be spent for the Paris Climate Change Agreement to reach the emission targets for the future, according to the IEA's Energy Outlook report, 2016", says Geoffrey Leslie, CEO of Screems.
The structured financial objective now is to prepare the Screems Project for listing as an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the London Stock Exchange's ("LSE") Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") Board by late 2018, this year.
The Screems Project will not only manufacture MAPS devices themselves but also license the technology to all Whitegoods manufacturers globally.
Visit: https://www.screems.com/
