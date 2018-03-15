Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Castellon, Laurent & Schlesing Law Firm as a Trustee

clw- miami- law- family- attorneys- doral

Contact

Suzette Laurent | Owner of CLS Law Firm

305-331-4967

attorneys@clsmiami.com Suzette Laurent | Owner of CLS Law Firm305-331-4967

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Castellon, Laurent & Schlesinger Law Firm as a Trustee Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Castellon, Laurent & Schlesinger Law Firm will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Our firm prides itself in providing high quality and compassionate representation with excellent client contact. We are a results oriented law firm, with emphasis in solutions, ready and able to deal with any situation using our skills, knowledge, experience and determination to help the rights and interests of every client. CLS gives every case the dedicated and personal consideration it needs to succeed.We welcome you and your family to come to our office and we will greet you with understanding, compassion, patience, professionalism, and acceptance.We offer a fresh approach to all your legal dilemmas.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs fsbdt of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.