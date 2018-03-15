Danos Associates Announces Headhunter Capabilities

Leading London financial recruitment firm Danos Associates announces that it acts as both risk management headhunter and senior compliance headhunter for banks and other financial institutions seeking to fill these positions.

-- Leading London compliance recruitment agency Danos Associates is proud to announce that it can act as both risk management headhunter and senior compliance headhunter for companies within the fields of finance and banking.Following the financial crisis of 2008 the government has tightened considerably the requirements and regulation of financial institutions to the point where the services of a compliance officer is a necessity in order to keep up with the ever-changing legislation. In larger companies there are now whole departments dedicated to overseeing every aspect of the company's day to day activities and those of its' employees.This has led to the growth in the number of individuals who specialise in seeing that a business does not step outside the boundaries. The financial penalties today for companies that do can be severe, and could even lead to the closure of the company. At the very least, the reputation of the company will be badly damaged.Having been in the financial recruitment field since 2004, Danos Associates is today ideally placed fsbdt to headhunt candidates at director and MD level who are specialists in compliance. It has a very large and growing database of talented individuals throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC who have particular skill sets that may be required by a business, and is able to produce a comprehensive long list or a detailed short list of perhaps 6 – 8 individuals who exactly meet the client company's needs.This will very often obviate the need for a search on a contingency basis, although Danos Associates has offices in London, America, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and continues to identify and meet sought-after individuals throughout these areas.About the Company: Danos Associates are specialists in providing Compliance, Risk and Legal recruitment services in the financial services sector across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.Contact Information:Danos Associates32 Ludgate Hill, London, UK.Post code: EC4M 7DREmail Id: info@danosassociates.comLandline Number: 020 3908 4808