Yonathan Gottlieb has joined BayBridgeDigital as Head of Technology Hub in Israel
Prior to joining BayBridgeDigital, Gottlieb spent 8 years leading a Salesforce pure player in Israel, as chief Salesforce Architect and ISVs Director. He was in charge of leading innovation, development and implementation of Salesforce solutions to customers of all sizes and segments. Gottlieb also held a Salesforce leadership position at Israel's largest bank, designing and delivering solutions.
"Our ambition in Israel is to leverage the full power of Design-led approaches and the Salesforce ecosystem to deliver exceptional customer results and accelerate Digital transformations."
"We are excited to have Yonathan Gottlieb with his development and today in EMEA Salesforce consulting experience on the BayBridgeDigital team," said Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital."
About BayBridgeDigital:
BayBridgeDigital is an innovative global consulting company headquartered in Paris with offices in New York and London and its technology hub in Tel Aviv. BayBridgeDigital helps companies in diverse industries do what they do better through an ever-evolving suite of digital transformation services including e-commerce, digital marketing, mobile solutions, business insights and analytics, artificial intelligence, Salesforce integration, software development and digital transformation.
