March 2018





Yonathan Gottlieb has joined BayBridgeDigital as Head of Technology Hub in Israel

 
 
TEL AVIV, Israel - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Yonathan Gottlieb has joined BayBridgeDigital as Head of Technology Hub in Israel. He is responsible for the company's technology trajectory, driving growth and customer success in Israel. Gottlieb has deep experience in the Salesforce platform and technology management. He has held various leadership positions driving successful solutions for customers in Europe, USA and in Israel.

Prior to joining BayBridgeDigital, Gottlieb spent 8 years leading a Salesforce pure player in Israel, as chief Salesforce Architect and ISVs Director. He was in charge of leading innovation, development and implementation of Salesforce solutions to customers of all sizes and segments. Gottlieb also held a Salesforce leadership position at Israel's largest bank, designing and delivering solutions.

"Our ambition in Israel is to leverage the full power of Design-led approaches and the Salesforce ecosystem to deliver exceptional customer results and accelerate Digital transformations." said Yonathan Gottlieb, Head of technology Hub in Israel.

"We are excited to have Yonathan Gottlieb with his development and today in EMEA Salesforce consulting experience on the BayBridgeDigital team," said Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital."We have industry leading front-office transformation capabilities that help clients deliver differentiated and engaging experiences to their customers." He added.

About fsbdt BayBridgeDigital:

BayBridgeDigital is an innovative global consulting company headquartered in Paris with offices in New York and London and its technology hub in Tel Aviv. BayBridgeDigital helps companies in diverse industries do what they do better through an ever-evolving suite of digital transformation services including e-commerce, digital marketing, mobile solutions, business insights and analytics, artificial intelligence, Salesforce integration, software development and digital transformation.

www.baybridgedigital.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iskz9z35csQ&t=22s



Media Contact
Richard Impenge
***@baybridgedigital.com
0972652559
Source:
Email:***@baybridgedigital.com
Posted By:***@baybridgedigital.com Email Verified
