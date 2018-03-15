News By Tag
Entrepreneurship: Jack Dorsey Vs Dr Imafidon, MBE
Leaders in various industry will today discuss the best route to business success in technology opportunities. The conversation, led by Dr Imafidon, MBE founder of Stemettes will involve Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter & co-founder of Square
In a tweet last week, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, the eldest child of Britain's brainiest family issued an invitation to her fans "On Tuesday, fsbdt I'll be having a chat with @Jack.... Do come and watch"
Professor Chris Imafidon(@ChrisImafidon)
For more details of this SOLD OUT programme visit - https://www.bl.uk/
