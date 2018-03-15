 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Entrepreneurship: Jack Dorsey Vs Dr Imafidon, MBE

Leaders in various industry will today discuss the best route to business success in technology opportunities. The conversation, led by Dr Imafidon, MBE founder of Stemettes will involve Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter & co-founder of Square
 
 
Dorsey and Imafidon on Business 100% success
LONDON - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- British entrepreneurs and leaders will today discuss how to start a global business and how anyone strive in technology.  Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, MBE will discuss these and other burning issues with Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter at the British Library tonight. 'The success formula of Silicon Valley will be presented in The British Library (https://www.facebook.com/britishlibrary/)!

In a tweet last week, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, the eldest child of Britain's brainiest family issued an invitation to her fans "On Tuesday, fsbdt I'll be having a chat with @Jack.... Do come and watch"

Professor Chris Imafidon(@ChrisImafidon), who addressed entrepreneurs last week at the PAC inaugural program and has taught on elite MBA programmes said "no business owner should miss this rare opportunity to hear Jack Dorsey, discuss tech trends and economic empowerment for SMEs." Prof Imafidon, chair of EIE program, and  leader of Britain's brainiest family said that Mr Dorsey's square represents a paradigm shift in economics. He promised to live tweet the event for the benefits of his followers.

For more details of this SOLD OUT  programme visit - https://www.bl.uk/events/inspiring-entrepreneurs-in-conve...

Excellence in Education (https://excellenceineducation.org.uk/)runs programmes for prospective business owners https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/100-success-in-education-employment-entrepreneurship-thegeniusinyou-tickets-42841862163

Media Contact
Hannah Rivers, MA (Oxon)
info@excellenceineducation.org.uk
07968285848
End
Source:Hannah Rivers, Excellence in Education.org.uk
Email:***@excellenceineducation.org.uk Email Verified
